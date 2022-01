Murray provided 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 121-107 loss to the Suns. Murray's production wasn't quite up to his usual lofty standards, but he still managed a fantasy-friendly performance. Perhaps the only letdown about his output was that he failed to notch any defensive stats for just the fourth time this season. Murray has been a top-10 performer in nine-category fantasy leagues for much of the campaign thanks to per-game averages of 19.1 points, 8.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.0 steals. Each of those numbers is on pace for Murray's career-best mark.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO