ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watch: Tonga volcano erupts undersea, triggering tsunami warning

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonga, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean, is under...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

How to see skyscraper-sized asteroid set to pass Earth Tuesday afternoon

An asteroid will be safely passing by Earth on Tuesday, and you can watch all the action from the comfort of your home. Here's everything you need to know about how to catch a glimpse of this blink-or-you'll-miss-it cosmic event. When will the asteroid be closest to Earth?. At approximately...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

A volcano that exploded in the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the country smothered in grey dust or damaged by a tsunami. Images released by the United Nations Satellite Centre showed the impact of the disaster on the island of Nomuka, one of the closest to the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Tonga#Tsunami#Pacific#Extreme Weather
The Independent

Tonga: New Zealand military photographs reveal scale of devastation from volcano

Tonga’s outer islands suffered extensive damage with an entire village destroyed, following an underwater volcanic eruption that triggered a tsunami. Aerial images taken by the New Zealand defence force showed the aftermath of the devastation inflicted by the tsunami on the Pacific island.Vast areas were covered in a blanket of thick ash and most coastal buildings destroyed, the photographs showed.The eruption of volcano Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai off Tonga prompted tsunami warnings around the Pacific, which receded on Sunday.The Fonoifua island sustained “extensive damage” with “all but the largest buildings destroyed or severely damaged”.In Atata island, a large...
AUSTRALIA
iheart.com

New Photos Show Extent Of Damage To Tonga By Volcano, Tsunami

Aerial and satellite photos released publicly on Tuesday (January 18) show Tonga covered by a thick layer of volcanic ash following a deadly massive undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami over the weekend, NBC News reports. The blast sent waves across the ocean to Japan and Peru, which caused an oil...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
insideedition.com

Volcano Erupts Underwater Near Tonga, Leading to Several Tsunami Warnings

Video captured through satellite images showed a large ball of ash and smoke, the result of an underwater volcano erupting off the South Pacific island of Tonga. Another satellite image showed what Ha'apai, a nearby uninhabited island, looked like both before and after the eruption — the island seems to have almost disappeared.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Tongans Who Live In North Texas Wait, Pray For Relatives Impacted By Volcanic Eruption

EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tongan families in North Texas are still struggling to connect with relatives more than three days after a volcanic eruption and tsunami hit the island country in the South Pacific Ocean. The social media messaging services they relied on to communicate have gone silent since Saturday. Tongan churches in and around Euless have become key for information sharing and prayer services, while people wait for direct communications to be restored. “It’s very, very difficult,” said Alex Latu, an associate pastor at Holy Trinity Church. “And you know, people are so anxious to find not only their families back home...
EULESS, TX
The Independent

Tonga eruption: Island could be cut off for weeks after undersea cable damaged

Tonga could be cut off from the rest of world for weeks due to difficulties in repairing its sole undersea communications cable, which was ruptured during the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano. Three people have been confirmed dead while all the homes on one of the Pacific nation’s small outer islands – Mango – were destroyed in the massive volcanic eruption, the government said on Tuesday in its first statement since the disaster hit.The eruption sent a tsunami across the Pacific Ocean damaging connectivity in the cable operated by state-owned Tonga Cable Ltd, in waters about 37km...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Tonga runway cleared for volcano aid flights

Tonga finished removing a thick coat of ash from an international runway on Wednesday after days of painstaking effort, clearing the way for desperately needed emergency aid to arrive in the isolated and disaster-stricken nation. UN crisis coordinator Jonathan Veitch told AFP the runway on the Pacific kingdom's main island, once buried in five to 10 centimetres (two to four inches) of volcanic ash, was again operational. It is "cleared but not in use yet", he said, adding that Tonga could receive much-stalled flights from Australia and New Zealand from Thursday. Three people were killed when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano exploded on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that ripped down homes and caused widespread flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Tonga tsunami: Race for vital supplies to reach volcano-hit islands

Teams are working desperately to clear ash from Tonga's main airport runway in an effort to get vital supplies to the region following a volcanic eruption. Some 200 people with wheelbarrows and shovels are sweeping the site so flights can deliver food and drinking water to the Pacific islands. New...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Factbox: Tonga and its volcanic eruption

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Here are five facts about Tonga and the impact of the underwater volcanic eruption on the South Pacific island group. Tonga is a Polynesian archipelago of 176 islands, 36 of them inhabited, with a population of 104,494, situated southeast of Fiji and just west of the international dateline. Prior to the eruption, it covered an area of 747 square km (288 square miles). Its climate is tropical modified by trade winds.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy