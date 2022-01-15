Alec Baldwin turns phone over to authorities investigating 'Rust' shooting

Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin is leading a “dismal” life behind bars, where he spends 23 hours a day locked inside his cell and guards watch his every move, according to a report.A prison official told TMZ that the former Minneapolis police officer, who murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes on Memorial Day 2020, is kept isolated from other inmates within the high-security Administrative Control Unit at Minnesota state prison Oak Park Heights.Chauvin has little freedom inside the facility, with no access to job opportunities and educational programmes, the official said.He must...
