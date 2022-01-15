ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alec Baldwin turns phone over to authorities investigating 'Rust' shooting

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin has voluntarily turned over his cell phone to police who...

www.today.com

People

Hilaria Baldwin Slams Reports She and Husband Alec Baldwin Were Pulled Over by Police: 'This Is Not True'

Hilaria Baldwin is slamming reports that she and her husband, Alec Baldwin were pulled over by the police in the Hamptons on Saturday. On Monday, Hilaria, 37, posted a video to Instagram to set the record straight, explaining that she and Alec, 63, were "getting chased" by a photographer — with whom they've "had problems with repeatedly" — so they asked a police officer for help.
CinemaBlend

Father Of Rust Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Speaks Out After Alec Baldwin Shooting On Set

The investigation is still ongoing into exactly what happened on the set of the movie Rust that led to the death of Halyna Hutchins. Very little has been said publicly about exactly what happened on the set or how the live round ended up in a prop gun, but the father of the woman who passed away feels that Alec Baldwin is at least partially to blame for the accident on the set.
Alec Baldwin
Outsider.com

‘Rust’ Armorer Puts Blame on Alec Baldwin for Fatal Shooting: Report

The armorer who worked on the movie Rust is saying that star Alec Baldwin is partly responsible for a death on set because he failed to show up for a training session. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for Rust, filed a civil lawsuit in a New Mexico court on Wednesday. The suit alleges that Baldwin did not respond to a request for training. The session was a week before bullets fired from Baldwin’s prop gun killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Rust armourer says actor partly responsible for Halyna Hutchins death

The armourer for Rust is suing the film’s gun and ammunition supplier following the fatal on-site shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.Hutchins died after a gun held by actor and producer Alec Baldwin was accidentally fired during rehearsals at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 21 October 2021. Baldwin, who has not been charged in relation to Hutchins’s death, has said he didn’t know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed is now suing PDQ Arm and Prop LLC, claiming the supplier gave her a cache...
#Shooting
The Independent

Santa Fe authorities say they still can’t access Alec Baldwin’s cell phone despite search warrant

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement confirming that Alec Baldwin’s cell phone has not been turned over to the authorities, nearly a month after a search warrant was issued. Authorities are trying to obtain the actor and director’s phone to help in their investigation of the Rust shooting, which occurred in New Mexico on 21 October during filming. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life after being shot by a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin during a scene. The sheriff’s office had its warrant approved on 16 December and stated that it had...
