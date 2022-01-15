Watch: 6-year-old celebrates being cancer-free after intense treatment

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six-year-old Kayson was born a warrior, he’s been dealing with cancer since he was in diapers, but on Friday, he took on a new challenge, protecting the waters, as a police boat captain. “I know this is going to be your maiden voyage as a captain so this is your boat here,” North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga said to his newest officer. Chief Juriga considered the opportunity to make Kayson’s wish come true critically important, calling it part of the fabric of what law enforcement is about. “1 year, only 1,” Kayson’s mom, Araibis Diaz said. Her son has been...

NORTH MIAMI, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO