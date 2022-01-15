ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Watch: 6-year-old celebrates being cancer-free after intense treatment

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix-year-old Lucy Donmoyer has a lot to celebrate after battling a...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
US Magazine

Criss Angel Announces His 7-Year-Old Son Johnny Is in Remission After Cancer Diagnosis

Big day! Criss Angel celebrated his 7-year-old son Johnny’s remission after his 2019 cancer diagnosis. “This is the most important post I have ever made,” the magician, 54, wrote in a joint statement with his wife, Shaunyl Benson, on Monday, January 17. “TODAY OUR SON JOHNNY CRISSTOPHER WILL FINALLY RING THE BELL SYMBOLIZING HIS REMISSION AND THE END OF HIS TREATMENT!”
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Illusionist Criss Angel, 54, Triumphantly Celebrates His Son, 7, Completing the Last of His Cancer Treatments; Understanding the Realities of Childhood Cancer

Famed illusionist Criss Angel and his wife, Shaunyl Benson, have been supporting their son, Johnny, during his acute lymphoblastic leukemia journey for most of the 7-year-old’s life. Thankfully, Johnny just finished the last of his treatments. Now, the family is determined to share his story to raise money and...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer
11Alive

Cancer-free | Canton community celebrates 5-year-old's last day of chemotherapy

CANTON, Ga. — After battling cancer for a portion of his young life, a Canton boy is celebrating his last day of chemotherapy Thursday night. Hyrum Harris let freedom ring at the Hickory Flat Chick-Fil-A in Canton, celebrating the end of his chemotherapy treatment to the sound of a cowbell. The restaurant rang in applause for Hyrum, cheering along to the happy news alongside with him.
CANTON, GA
CBS Miami

Wish Granted: 6-Year-Old Boy Fighting Cancer Becomes Police Boat Captain For Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six-year-old Kayson was born a warrior, he’s been dealing with cancer since he was in diapers, but on Friday, he took on a new challenge, protecting the waters, as a police boat captain. “I know this is going to be your maiden voyage as a captain so this is your boat here,” North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga said to his newest officer. Chief Juriga considered the opportunity to make Kayson’s wish come true critically important, calling it part of the fabric of what law enforcement is about. “1 year, only 1,” Kayson’s mom, Araibis Diaz said. Her son has been...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
fox5atlanta.com

Neighbors celebrate 7-year-old Dunwoody boy's last chemo treatment with parade

DUNWOODY, Ga. - The Dunwoody community came together to celebrate a 7-year-old boy's last chemotherapy treatment. Maddox Kelly has battled cancer for nearly half of his life. His parents say he has been receiving chemotherapy treatments for the last three years, so they wanted to mark the special day by organizing a drive-by welcome home parade.
DUNWOODY, GA
TODAY.com

Father and toddler daughter grapple with cancer diagnosis at same time

For a week in 2018 almost 3-year-old Crosby Bowen seemed to have a stomach bug — he was fatigued and threw up a few times. He took a turn for the worse and suddenly died. The Bowen family later learned Crosby had a brain tumor. When their daughter Annabelle, now 2, was diagnosed with cancer in February 2021, doctors started searching for a reason why the Bowen children kept developing cancer.
CANCER
Cornell University

Thirteen-year-old Siberian Husky thrives after treatment for soft-tissue sarcoma

When Dennis and Carol Noonan took Bailey, their 13-year-old Siberian Husky, for his annual exam in March 2021, their local veterinarian noticed a lump on the inside of his back knee. The likelihood was that it was a benign lipoma, a fatty lump just under the skin, but the veterinarian did a biopsy just to be sure.
ANIMALS
iheart.com

37-Year-Old Reunited With His Mother After Being Taken At 4 Years Old

I got a lot of great submissions while we were away but this was one of my favorites- Li Jingwei is 37-years-old, and lives in north-central China with his wife and children. And although he’s had a familiar life for 33 years, Li knew he was adopted at a young age, after being taken from his home.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Oops! Mom realizes she’s been celebrating her son’s birthday on the wrong day

Emily Vondrachek, who has four kids under 5, is sharing a hilarious story about getting her son’s birth date wrong … for two years in a row. “Here’s a little story to allow all the moms of little ones out there to maybe feel a little better about yourselves,” the Minnesota mom began a now-viral TikTok video. “Here’s a real confidence boost for you.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Glangwili baby died after acute blood loss, inquest hears

A baby whose death was the subject of a damning report died following acute blood loss during his delivery, an inquest heard. Callum James was born at Glangwilli Hospital, Carmarthen, in May 2016 but only lived for 45 minutes. The acting senior coroner for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire recorded a narrative...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Woman who caught her boyfriend 'texting a girl from another state' tricks him into taking a road trip to confront the other woman - by lying that they needed to 'go out of town for a family emergency'

A woman has gone viral after claiming she tricked her unsuspecting boyfriend into going on a road trip with her to confront the other woman he had been texting behind her back. Lucy Dash, a hairstylist from Brooklyn, New York, took to TikTok last week to share a video of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lawrence Post

Unvaccinated mother almost died from COVID-19 before an older gentleman let her have his ventilator to give her a better chance of survival

Unvaccinated mother almost died from Covid before an elderly man offered to give her his ventilator to give her a better chance of survival. The woman lost her voice and had to relearn to walk in daily physical therapy sessions after fighting for her life in hospital. She is urging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine after being discharged from the hospital and getting both doses of the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy