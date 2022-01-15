ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert diagnosed with ovarian cancer

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbPle_0dmhW67800

(AP) – Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer.

The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com ; she is an on-air announcer for ESPN.

She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.

“I’ve lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me,” Evert said. “But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.”

Former Kansas City Chiefs player dies while being held in Leavenworth prison

Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995.

Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

“Be your own advocate. Know your family’s history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes,” Evert said in the ESPN story. “Don’t try to be a crusader and think this will pass.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Chicago’s Afternoon News remembers Chicago TV legend Bill Jackson

On Chicago’s Afternoon News, Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand talked to Jim Engel to remember Chicago children’s TV legend Bill Jackson. Jim is the Children’s TV Curator and Historian for the Museum of Broadcast Communications. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evert
firstsportz.com

Are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns related?

Former American professional wrestler Dwayne Douglas Johnson is famously known for his in-ring nickname ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. He has tried his luck both in acting and business and gained huge success in those fields. He is currently one of the most popular and highest-paid actors...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Amy Schneider: 5 Things To Know About Transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Making History

Learn all about Amy Schneider, the history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant whose personal belongings were stolen during a robbery. Amy Schneider is kicking butt on Jeopardy!. The 42-year-old quiz show contestant has won 24-straight games, as of the Monday, January 3 episode. Her winnings currently total an impressive $897,600. Amy won her first game on November 17, and since then, she’s been absolutely dominating. Amy has also made Jeopardy! history — and its in more ways than one. Below, everything you need to know about Amy Schneider.
OAKLAND, CA
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Tennis Hall#Ap#Espn Com#Kansas City Chiefs#Wta#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
CBS News

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider responds to transphobic comments

Reigning "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year's holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak. Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner...
TENNIS
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
Deadline

Clint Arlis Dies: ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 11 Competitor Was 34

Clint Arlis, a competitor on Season 11 of ABC’s The Bachelorette in 2015, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, his sister has confirmed. He was 34. Details surrounding his death, including the cause, were not disclosed. “It is with great sadness to tell you that  my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th,” sister Taylor Lulek wrote in a Facebook post. “Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.” Arliss, a former high school wrestler from Batavia, Illinois, made it through three weeks of Season 11 before his elimination by...
BATAVIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
golfpunkhq.com

Paige Spiranac becomes Shot Scope Ambassador

Shot Scope, a leading international manufacturer of GPS-based game tracking and distance measuring smartwatches, as well as laser rangefinders, has named golf personality and digital influencer, Paige Spiranac as a Global Brand Ambassador. Backed by products that offer real-time on-course swing performance tracking capabilities and precise distance measuring, Shot Scope...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Tuesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their working relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach Whose Look She Loves

One of Erin Andrews’ favorite dressed NFL head coaches will be on display at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The San Francisco 49ers, the No. 6 seed in the NFC, will take on the No. 3-seeded Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. Kyle Shanahan leads the 49ers...
NFL
soultracks.com

Sonny Turner, lead singer of The Platters, dies at 83

(January 14, 2022) They are R&B royalty, and now one of the last links to the heyday of The Platters has passed. The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reported the death of the group’s former lead singer, Sonny Turner, at age 83. The Platters were among the top vocal groups...
CELEBRITIES
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy