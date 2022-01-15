ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

US fugitive who faked his own death arrested in Scotland after COVID-19 hospitalization

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epqgU_0dmhRHqV00
  • Alahverdian was linked to a sexual assault in Utah through DNA.
  • Authorities say he faked his death in 2020 and fled to Scotland.
  • Investigators were able to track him down after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in the country.

A Rhode Island man who police allege faked his own death to avoid fraud and sexual assault charges in 2020 has been arrested in Scotland after he was hospitalized for COVID-19.

Rhode Island State Police Maj. Robert A. Creamer told The Providence Journal this week Nicholas Alahverdian was found alive in a Glasgow hospital suffering from COVID-19. His condition was so dire he had to be put on a ventilator at one point.

In 2008, Alahverdian was convicted on two sex-related charges under the alias Nicholas Rossi in Dayton, Ohio. Those charges stemmed from an encounter between Alahverdian and another Sinclair Community College student, according to The Providence Journal.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Prosecutors in Utah on Wednesday said DNA evidence taken from a separate 2008 sexual assault was submitted for testing in 2017 as part of the states push to review a backlog of sexual assault kits and linked Alahverdian to the crime. In 2018, the DNA profile from an assault in Orem, Utah came back as a match to Nicholas Rossi.

“Investigators also learned that Nicholas Rossi had fled the country to avoid prosecution in Ohio and attempted to lead investigators and state legislators in other states to believe that he was deceased,” the Utah County Attorney’s office said in a release this week.

“Mr. Rossi was discovered to be living under an assumed name in Scotland,” authorities said. He had been living under the alias Arthur Knight.

Alahverdian was identified through photo evidence, according to the Utah County Attorney’s Office.

In early 2020, Alahverdian, who was a vocal and known critic of Rhode Island’s child welfare system, told local media outlets he was suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had just weeks to live. His death was reported by local news and he was a well-known figure in the state.

At the time of his alleged death, he was under investigation by the FBI, according to The Providence Journal.

Alahverdian, 34, is wanted in Rhode Island for failing to register as a sex offender, as well as in Ohio for fraud after allegedly obtaining credit cards and loans in his foster father’s name and running up some $200,000 in debts.

Prosecutors said Alahverdian was arrested and extradition proceedings are underway.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US alleged criminal who ‘faked death’ faces extradition after arrest in Glasgow

A man who is believed to have faked his own death and fled the US to evade prosecution faces extradition after being found at a hospital in Glasgow Nicholas Rossi, who is known by various other names, was wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Utah in 2008, the Utah County Attorney’s Office said.The 34-year-old was arrested using another alias, Arthur Knight, at a hospital in Glasgow in December and has since been taken into custody.It is understood he was being treated for Covid at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.Utah prosecutors said the alleged fugitive “fled the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Orem, UT
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Utah Coronavirus
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Covid#Hospital#The Providence Journal
The Independent

‘Fundamental error’ meant child killing went unsolved for 20 years, court told

A “fundamental error” left the murder of a six-year-old boy unsolved for more than 20 years, a court has heard.James Watson was aged just 13 when he allegedly launched a “surprise attack” on Rikki Neave and strangled him with his own jacket on November 28 1994, the Old Bailey heard.He then allegedly stripped the boy’s body and posed him in a “star shape” in woodland, before dumping his clothes in a nearby bin.Watson, now aged 40, was seen with the victim on the day he went missing and was spoken to by police as a witness at the time, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dramatic video shows police fatally shoot man who was driving a backhoe into homes and cars

Video footage shows a construction backhoe rampaging through a suburban New Jersey neighbourhood, destroying cars and ramming houses, before the driver was fatally shot by police.Joshua Gonzalez, 20, from Millville, was killed by police who were responding to reports of a backhoe driving erratically through Vineland around 5am on 18 December, New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said in a press release.The dramatic footage, released by the New Jersey Attorney General’s office, was captured by four officers’ bodycams, two witnesses’ cell phones and surveillance cameras.It shows the bulldozer being deliberately driven into cars, several homes, three police vehicles...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Older Model Cadillac In Connection To Murder Of Pregnant Woman Last November

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Jessica Covington, was returning home from her own baby shower when she was shot multiple times on Palmetto Street in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood in November 2021. Police say the car pictured below is the car that was used by the shooters. It’s described as a 1999 to 2004 Cadillac Seville, light in color with distinct black trim. Investigators say the car was in the area about 10 minutes before the shooting and was last seen driving off on Tabor Road, towards Adams Avenue following the shooting. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

Manuel Handboy Accused Of Trying To Kill Woman In Domestic Violence Situation

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s investigators identified the man accused of hitting three pedestrians in a domestic violence incident as 36-year-old Manuel Handboy. On Jan. 15, deputies responded to 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard after three people were reportedly hit by a car. When they arrived, found three women had been hit and they believe the driver was targeting one of them. (credit: CBS) Deputies later found out Handboy and one of the women were involved in a domestic violence incident. They say Handboy saw the victim walking in a parking lot with the two other women. They say he drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed into the parking lot, hitting the women and some parked cars. Manuel Handboy (credit: Adams County Sheriff) Handboy’s vehicle rolled over as a result. He tried to run away, but a witness caught him. Investigators say one woman suffered critical injuries and the other two are expected to recover. Handboy now faces a slew of charges including attempted first degree murder, vehicular assault, DUI and domestic violence.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS DFW

FBI Dallas Identifies Colleyville Synagogue Hostage Taker As Malik Faisal Akram

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The FBI Dallas Field Office confirmed the identity of the man who took four people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue for 10 hours before a SWAT team stormed the building, ending a tense standoff Saturday. FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno identified the 44-year-old British national as Malik Faisal Akram of Blackburn, United Kingdom. Akram was shot and killed after the last of the hostages got out at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Congregation Beth Israel. In a statement, the FBI said there was no indication that anyone else was involved, but it didn’t provide a possible...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Independent

Man admits modern slavery of victim kept in 6ft shed for 40 years

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable victim who told investigators he had lived in a shed for 40 years.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled modern slavery trial.He had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring with his father, Peter Swailes, 80, to arrange or facilitate the travel of an individual between 2015 and 2019 with a view to him being exploited.His father, from Carlisle, denied the same charge but died last year.The charges came after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

450K+
Followers
53K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy