Led by the line combination of Brad Morrison, Trevor Gooch and Patrick Bajkov, the Reading offense got off to a fast start on Monday. The trio of forwards produced three of the Royals’ six goals, all of which came in the first two periods. With a big lead, Reading staved off a late comeback effort from Worcester and held on for 6-4 win in an ECHL game at Santander Arena.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO