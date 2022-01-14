A New Year, a New Hope

At Brooke’s place, she tells Ridge something happened on New Year’s Eve. She flashes to drinking and kissing Deacon and sighs that she feels so guilty. Brooke doesn’t know how it happened and feels very ashamed, but she has to tell him what she did. Ridge assures her they’re in this together. Brooke needs to face it and says, “I slipped up. I relapsed. I drank on New Year’s Eve.” Ridge asks what happened. Brooke was disappointed about not being with him to ring in the New Year but she accepted it, or thought she had. She recalls drinking non-alcoholic champagne and feeling an overwhelming urge to drink real alcohol after everybody left. She breaks down. “It was over-powering.” Brooke cries that she pulled the vodka out and poured herself a glass, and then wanted more and more. She sobs in Ridge’s arms.

