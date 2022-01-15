ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

“Sunrise / Sunset”, J. Feral’s newest track has the party going from dusk till dawn

By Lost Boy Entertainment
24hip-hop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeral’s career took off after the release of “Sunrise / Sunset.” He went from a local celebrity to a global superstar in the blink of an eye. Fans of dance music are taking notice of...

24hip-hop.com

thisis50.com

J. Feral shows off his skill in musical creation with his new track “XXI”

“XXI” will blow J. Feral’s admirers away. Since its release, the song has done wonders for him and his career. Currently, the song is available for streaming on a variety of sites all over the world. J. has definitely established himself as one of the most known musicians of his age as a result of this song.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Enjoy the fierceness of Christoffer Groves’ new single “Blue Ocean”

Some consider Miami to be the origin of house music since it has several parties throughout the year. Others may differ. Listening to Christoffer Groves’ new song “Blue Ocean” may bring us back in time. Listeners are transported back in time to experience the originals through the music.
MUSIC
The FADER

The Weeknd adds three tracks to Dawn FM

The Weeknd has shared an expanded edition of Dawn FM. The new version adds a Swedish House Mafia remix of "Sacrifice," Agents of Time's spin on "Take My Breath," and "Moth to a Flame," a Weeknd/SHM collaboration from October 2021. Dawn FM is a culmination of The Weeknd's decade-plus of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Dance Music#House Music#Rumor Records
24hip-hop.com

Pop Punk Star Crape Is Next To Blow

New York gave birth to a Pop Punk/Rock artist named Crape. At an early age, Crape moved across the United States to the ‘Bay Area’ where he familiarized himself with the music scene. Crape’s unique sound brings an upbeat, punk rock vibe that the listeners cannot get enough...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Getting to Know DJ TWEAK, the Artist, The DJ, the Brand

Well, to start things off, My name is DJ Tweak and I am a DJ and Producer. I was born in Aleppo, Syria but raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I pretty much have been obsessed with music since around age 8 to the point where Iw ould play around and try to make beats and instrumentals everyday after school. It was just something I love to do. It allowed me to start learning how to use production tools to make music at such a young age which had a major impact on me becoming a DJ and producer. Once I learned how to make music, I wanted to constantly remix different songs and create mashups and blends that helped the name Tweak come to life. People started calling me Tweak because I used to always change songs up, and it kind of stuck. That’s how DJ Tweak came to life actually. I entered the DJ Scene at around age 15 or 16 and since then, it’s literally been my biggest passion in life.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
stereoboard.com

The Weeknd Unveils Videos For New Tracks From 'Dawn FM (Alternate World)'

The Weeknd has shared videos for the three new tracks featured on the expanded edition of his new album. 'Dawn FM (Alternate World)' arrived last week (January 12) and includes a remix of Take My Breath featuring Agents Of Time, a Sacrifice remix with Swedish House Mafia, along with a previously released collaboration with the dance trio called Moth To A Flame.
THEATER & DANCE
24hip-hop.com

Fast Rising artist MadLuv Shares New Single ‘October Falling’

MadLuv has wasted little time in 2022. Already releasing a single “October Falling”, followed by the music video, MadLuv wants to make sure he stays consistent as ever in the new year. Collaborating a pop/punk vibe along with some alternative sounds as well, MadLuv hopes his music can...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Laryn Budi’s new track “Sparkle” gives fans a never-ending fun time

Laryn Budi, a relatively new singer to the music world, has built a reputation for herself with the publication of his new song “Sparkle” in a short amount of time. Fans have praised how fun the song is to listen to, and it has gone on to become a great success. In just a few weeks after its debut, it has amassed quite a following.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the past for their upcoming album, but when the three-piece group gets back on stage, it’ll be part of the most mid-2000s meets early-2010s lineups since Warped Tour wrapped in 2019. The band is slated to headline the emo and rock event When We Were Young Festival on Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. General sales for When We Were Young Festival begin on Jan. 21 via the official festival website. Paramore share the headlining bill with My Chemical Romance and are joined front and center on the Hot Topic-core lineup poster by Bring...
MUSIC
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Major KAWS Exhibition Opens at the Serpentine and on Fortnite: ‘It’s Like a Mirror’

The artist known as KAWS has become known for his collaborations; the latest one crosses lines between the physical world of the exhibition space and the virtual world. In his first major solo museum exhibition in London, KAWS will reach a larger audience than ever before: “NEW FICTION, KAWS” is opening Tuesday simultaneously at the Serpentine Galleries in London and on the hugely popular video game Fortnite. The curator of the exhibition, Daniel Birnbaum, described the exhibit as conventional: “It looks just like a modernist show with paintings and sculptures, basically.” But in addition to IRL works by KAWS, with a...
VISUAL ART
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC

