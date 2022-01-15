“Sunrise / Sunset”, J. Feral’s newest track has the party going from dusk till dawn

Well, to start things off, My name is DJ Tweak and I am a DJ and Producer. I was born in Aleppo, Syria but raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I pretty much have been obsessed with music since around age 8 to the point where Iw ould play around and try to make beats and instrumentals everyday after school. It was just something I love to do. It allowed me to start learning how to use production tools to make music at such a young age which had a major impact on me becoming a DJ and producer. Once I learned how to make music, I wanted to constantly remix different songs and create mashups and blends that helped the name Tweak come to life. People started calling me Tweak because I used to always change songs up, and it kind of stuck. That’s how DJ Tweak came to life actually. I entered the DJ Scene at around age 15 or 16 and since then, it’s literally been my biggest passion in life.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO