Youth Baseball Camp for January 15th Postponed

VHS Girls Swim Team traveled to Oak Harbor to compete in the 2022 SBC conference meet. Placing and scoring for the Sailors were the Medley Relay Team of Hannah Lopez, Meagan Rini, Erin Ellis, and Sophia Flemister ( 5th place ) and the same team finished 8th in the 200 Freestyle Relay totaling 14 points for the girls team. The Girls 400 Freestyle Relay of Sophia Flemister, Hannah Welch, Aubrey Pall, and Kora MacLaren placed 9th giving the Sailors 2 more points. Individual scorers for the day were Meagan Rini (9 points) in the 200 IM (4th place) and 500 Free ( 7th place), Hannah Lopez placed 7th in the 100 Butterfly (3 points), Erin Ellis took 8th in the 100 back (2 points), and Kora MacLaren added 1 point by placing 9th in the 100 Breaststroke. The team will be on the road again heading to Wooster to compete against Cloverleaf on January 20th. Go Sailors!

OAK HARBOR, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO