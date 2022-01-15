ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Youth Baseball Camp for January 15th Postponed

By Admin
vermilionathletics.org
 3 days ago

The Youth Baseball camp scheduled fro January 15th has been postponed. Camp will...

SignalsAZ

This Day In History, January 15th, 2022 – “Basketball”

It was just 130 years ago today, January 15, 1892, when James Naismith, a Canadian born but American hero, wrote down the rules and published the game of Basketball. A Physical Fitness instructor at Springfield College, in Massachusetts, he came up with a solution to combining a physical game, but whilst also combating the cold weather which would put an end to other sports, such as football.
PRESCOTT, AZ
FOX Sports

Perfect Game will add softball to baseball scouting camps

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Perfect Game, which sets up youth baseball scouting camps, is expanding into softball. The company, founded in 1995, said Tuesday that it had hired former Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea as an adviser for on-field programming and athlete recognition and Olympic gold medal winner Jennie Finch as educational ambassador to Destinee Martinez, its national director of softball operations.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
hickorync.gov

Youth Baseball and Softball Registration

Registration is now under way for the City of Hickory's Youth Baseball and Softball programs. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey and hat/visor at the time of registration.
BASEBALL
Sailor Girls Junior Varsity Basketball falls to Bay Rockets JV 28 – 22

In a non-conference game Monday evening the Sailors took on the Bay Rockets. Trailing by 14 at half-time the Sailors played hard nose defense and were able to close the gap to 5 points at the end of the third quarter. The Sailors eventually fell 22-28. The Sailors were led with balanced scoring by Meagan Rini, Cam Lowder, and Claire Bartlome with 6 points each. Abi Rhoades had 4 points. The Sailors are now 7-9, 1-6 on the season.
EDUCATION
#Youth Baseball
Boys Freshman Basketball Tops Clearview 39-35

The boys freshman basketball team used a big third quarter to defeat the Clearview Clippers 39-35, Tuesday afternoon. The Clippers got an early edge on the freshman squad but the freshman used a balanced attack to keep themselves in the game. After Clearview’s hot start, the Sailors defense held them to six points in the second but they still trailed by four heading into the break.
BASKETBALL
Girls Varsity Swimming finishes 6th place at 2022 Sandusky Bay Conference

VHS Girls Swim Team traveled to Oak Harbor to compete in the 2022 SBC conference meet. Placing and scoring for the Sailors were the Medley Relay Team of Hannah Lopez, Meagan Rini, Erin Ellis, and Sophia Flemister ( 5th place ) and the same team finished 8th in the 200 Freestyle Relay totaling 14 points for the girls team. The Girls 400 Freestyle Relay of Sophia Flemister, Hannah Welch, Aubrey Pall, and Kora MacLaren placed 9th giving the Sailors 2 more points. Individual scorers for the day were Meagan Rini (9 points) in the 200 IM (4th place) and 500 Free ( 7th place), Hannah Lopez placed 7th in the 100 Butterfly (3 points), Erin Ellis took 8th in the 100 back (2 points), and Kora MacLaren added 1 point by placing 9th in the 100 Breaststroke. The team will be on the road again heading to Wooster to compete against Cloverleaf on January 20th. Go Sailors!
OAK HARBOR, OH
The Stillman Cup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse!

In cooperation with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sailor Varsity Boys Basketball team will play Firelands in the battle for The Stillman cup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, February 9th at 3:00pm. Tickets are only available at https://gofan.co/app/events/501666?schoolId=OH2464. Tickets are $39 and also include a lower level ticket to the...
VERMILION, OH

