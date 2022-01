Strong performances from the UK’s oil majors helped the FTSE 100 avoid the malaise that beset many of its international peers on Tuesday.The index avoided the huge drops seen in New York where traders came back from a three-day weekend in a negative mood.It closed down 0.6% after dropping 47.68 points to 7,563.55.As Brent crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high, ending the day at 87.03 dollars per barrel, it helped oil companies around the world to buck the trend.A sharp rise in global bond yields has sent European stock markets into retreat today over concern that higher inflationary...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO