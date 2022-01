I supposed we’ve found a way for Russell Wilson to be involved in playoff football this season. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has once again been invited as a guest on ESPN2’s ManningCast feed, which is an alternate way to watch ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchups with Peyton and Eli Manning. Usually when you hear Louis Riddick declare someone “one of the best players in the NFL” for the 73rd time on the normal broadcast, you’re desperately looking for other options that don’t involve watching live sports on mute.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO