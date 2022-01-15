ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantovani, Mary

Oct 27, 1936 - Jan. 12, 2022. CARBONDALE - Mary Louise Mantovani died January 12, 2022. She was born in Lebanon, PA on October 27, 1936. She was the daughter of Amos and Roselyn (Beltz) Black. She married Eugene O. Mantovani...

