Mantovani, Mary

Mary Tatter died on January 11, 2022, at her home in Watervliet, surrounded by her family. Mary Ellen Tatter was born to Bernice and George Tomlinson in Springfield, Illinois on May 16, 1938, and was raised primarily in West Frankfort, Illinois. She also attended Camp Watervliet during the summers, which was owned and run by Velda and Henry Tatter. Mary married their son, Jordan Tatter, in 1959. Together, they had two sons, Stephen and Scott. Mary moved to Watervliet in 1960. She traveled the world, but could not imagine living anywhere else. She was deeply dedicated to Watervliet and Southwestern Michigan.

WATERVLIET, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO