W2W2nite 1/15/22: Adult Swim

The Bears search for their missing box in a dark and scary cave. Premieres: 715 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. When they realize they’re too small for the rides at an amusement park, the Bears use a magic potion to get bigger.
Lincoln Loud and Clyde McBride highlight Lynn Loud’s sportiest and most athletic moments; Lincoln and Clyde reflect on everything that has made Lynn the G.O.A.T., from her unique superstitions to her constant competitive nature. “Skaters Gonna Hate; Born to Be Mild”. Premiere: 800 pm ET/PT, check your local listings.
Both Cartoon Network and Adult Swim saw viewership drop about 25% in 2021. According to an end-of-the-year rating list written by Variety, both Adult Swim and Cartoon Network had ratings fall. Could it be the impact of streaming services taking away from the network? It could also be because Adult Swim schedule lost one of its integral shows to FXX this past year.
The jungle heat in the Labyrinth makes things hard going for Team Memempu. But it gets even worse when a sudden downpour leads to flooding that sweeps them away to an isolated island!. Our Take:. I always wonder how a show is going to sneak in their beach episode. When...
Adult Swim producer Jason DeMarco has been lamenting the fact that Sony has been tightening it’s leash on IP’s that are under the umbrellas of Crunchyroll and Funimation and with Sentai Filmworks recently being acquired by AMC Networks, it’s looking like the future of Adult Swim relying solely on linear premieres and less on originals is going to be a thing of the past. That said, the Toonami action-toon lineup is promising weekly linear premieres of series for the duration of at least the first quarter of 2022.
Smiling Friends has shared a sneak-peek clip from its big premiere ahead of its launch with Adult Swim! Ever since the pilot episode premiered during Adult Swim's April Fool's Day event back in 2020, fans have been eagerly anticipating when they would get to see YOLO Crystal Fantasy creator Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's new animated series. The pilot proved to be so popular that the announcement Adult Swim made when they picked up the pilot for a full series was met with a huge response as well. But soon the wait to see the full thing will be over.
The demon slayers struggle to put out the fires caused by the Flame Bulls. Mayonaka demands the villager’s hand over the town’s divine object. If you don’t tear up after this episode I question whether you even have a heart. It was pretty poignant and sweet. I like nuanced villains who aren’t evil just to be evil. Mayonaka was slighted after giving his blessing to the town. He even fell in love but that was taken from him. I really felt bad for him but this episode had a happy ending, albeit a little bittersweet.
THE Lifetime reality TV show Married At First Sight is airing season 14 on January 5, 2022. With a new season commencing, some fans might like to know what couples are still together from season 13. Who is still together from Married at First Sight season 13?. Lifetime's Married at...
Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes.
Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65.
The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla.
In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s.
Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
News of the death of American stand-up comedian Bob Saget shook the world on Sunday. The Full House actor passed away at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. His death comes following a 2-hr show he performed in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night as part of his standup comedy tour. Fans of...
Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest.
“My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.”
The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Perhaps best known for declaring that her heart will go on, singer Celine Dion’s world tour will not, in fact, go on. Over the weekend, Dion announced that she would cancel the remainder of the North American stops on her Courage World Tour, which was set at dates and locations […]
A couple who bathe together, stay together! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took a relaxing soak together in a bathtub filled with rose petals to celebrate their equally romantic engagement. Megan, 35, shared a video to her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 17, looking down at the couple’s bare...
Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel.
Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month.
Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
