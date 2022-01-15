ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Wire podcast: Let's break down this wild-card showdown with the Chiefs

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Welcome back to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire Podcast.

This week’s episode is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news.

Everything from the latest info on the team to fantasy football advice will be covered, along with some opinions on the betting lines, all with a focus on the Steelers.

This week Ryan and I try to make sense of last week’s win over the Baltimore Ravens and that insane finish between the Los Angele Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. We also talk about this potentially being the final ride for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and dig into a preview of this playoff matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster Postgame News

JuJu Smith-Schuster made his surprise return to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, lost to the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs, 42-21, on Sunday evening. It was the likely final game of Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Pittsburgh didn’t have much...
NFL
CBS Philly

Donna Kelce, Mother of Jason, Travis, Attends 2 Playoff Games Thousands Of Miles Apart On Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An NFL mom pulled double duty on Sunday. Donna Kelce, the mother of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was on a mission. She watched both of her sons play in the first round of the playoffs. Her journey, of course, started in Tampa Bay to watch Jason Kelce play against the Buccaneers.  As soon as that game wrapped up, Donna Kelce flew to Kansas City for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs’ match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.  Jason Kelce & @tkelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Steelers Wild Card: First half discussion

In the fifth game of the league’s Super Wild Card Weekend, the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs take on the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium. With a win, the Chiefs will host an AFC Divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills. But should the Steelers prevail, they’ll move on to the Divisional round in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
