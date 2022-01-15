ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Play our FREE wild card round Steelers Challenge

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLlml_0dmhDmEI00

Think you know the Pittsburgh Steelers well? Are you a super fan with super knowledge of your favorite team? Already have this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs all figured out?

Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Steelers Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tie-breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.

Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger Today

Most of the sports world has been doubting Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers all season. Those doubts continue on Sunday. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are set to take on the No. 2 seed Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

3 Steelers who won’t be back next season after Chiefs loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to move on from Ben Roethlisberger and other players after their Wild Card Game loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers scraped their way into the playoffs but their stay in the postseason wasn’t for long. On Sunday night, the Chiefs pulled away for a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#American Football#Steelers Challenge#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Daily Ticket#Tipico Sportsbook
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Telling Admission

It’s been a rough night for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense haven’t been able to get much going against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s Chiefs 42, Steelers 21 with about six minutes to play in the fourth quarter of the Wild Card playoff game.
NFL
FanSided

Did Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement just congratulate him on retirement?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson — who’s been mentioned as a possible replacement for Ben Roethlisberger — congratulated Big Ben on Sunday. Wilson could be available for the right price — a price that would likely include at least three first-round draft picks. This would rid the Steelers of cheap talent for at least the next three seasons. Is Wilson worth the asking price?
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Travis Kelce Gets Interviewed by Mom After Chiefs Beat Steelers: ‘She’s the Best’

It was a memorable Sunday for Donna Kelce. The mother of Jason and Travis Kelce traveled to two playoff games 1,200 miles apart on the same day to watch her sons play, jet-setting across the country and making it to Arrowhead Stadium in time to watch the Chiefs beat the Steelers. It was a good ending to a day that started by seeing her eldest son’s team lose to the Buccaneers, as Kansas City advances to the divisional round to face the Bills.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers receivers have message for Ben Roethlisberger

Sunday night’s 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is expected to mark the end of Ben Roethlisberger’s playing career. But if his Steelers wide receivers had their way, Roethlisberger would be back for more. JuJu Smith-Schuster returned from his shoulder injury to suit up for the playoffs....
NFL
AllSteelers

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Hade might have played his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last five years in black and gold. The 32-year-old cornerback is expected to hit the free agent market with uncertainty whether or not the Steelers will make him another offer. Haden posted on...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs make Ben Roethlisberger witness feat never seen before in NFL history

The Kansas City Chiefs showed no mercy on the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they crushed Ben Roethlisberger and company at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night for a 42-21 victory and a ticket to the AFC Divisional round. And in what was likely Big Ben’s last NFL game as a player, the Chiefs made him witness something that’s never been done before in the history of the NFL.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy