Wing Yau, founder of Wwake, might describe herself as a purveyor of understated gemstone jewelry, but her work is as much wearable art as adornment. Yau graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in sculpture, and Wwake’s core collection started as small-scale artworks. “I didn’t really ever imagine [jewelry making] for myself, to be honest,” she recalls. “I was really just interested in manipulating materials and exploring different textures. And then the pieces that felt most like jewelry were of course the ones that took off.” She launched Wwake in 2013. Yau, the daughter of Chinese immigrants who...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 HOURS AGO