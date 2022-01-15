ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Might Need to Overhaul Offensive Line ... Again

By Todd Karpovich
 3 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got bigger and more physical with an overhauled offensive line last season.

However, injuries and inconsistent play hampered that unit and they might need to go back to the drawing board.

Bradley Bozeman was effective with his transition from guard to center, but he is an unrestricted free agent. Bozeman is still unsure whether he'll be back in Baltimore next season or playing with a different team.

“I’ll just continue to take care of my body, continue to try to grow as a football player, grow as a man, take some time to recover [and] do the things I need to do," Bozeman said. "We’ll let our agents handle all the backend stuff, and we’ll see what happens. I’ve been very blessed. This place has been so amazing to me, everyone involved from the ground up – from all my teammates, to the coaches, to the fans, everyone. It’s been a great place for me. So, I’m just very grateful.”

The Ravens could use Trystan Colon as a stopgap at center if Bozeman leaves.

The future of left tackle Ronnie Stanley is also uncertain. Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury last year and it continues to bother him. After playing in the regular-season opener against the Raiders, Stanley was shut down again for the season.

Pat Mekari has shown that he is a capable tackle and signed a three-year extension last month. Mekari is valuable because he has played multiple positions during his three-year NFL career. In 2021, he has started 10 games at right tackle, helping block for the Ravens’ fifth-ranked rushing attack (137.7 ypg) and the league’s fifth-overall total offense (382.1 ypg).

The Ravens signed Alejandro Villanueva prior to the season to fill the void at tackle after Orlando Brown Jr. was traded to Kansas City, Villanueva was largely inconsistent and will have to fight for a starting job this year.

Ja'Wuan James could battle for a starting job at tackle if he can stay healthy. David Sharpe is capable backup.

Tyre Phillips also was injured after having a mostly uneven season.

GM Eric DeCosta will look to add a tackle in this year's draft.

Kevin Zeitler was arguably the team's best offseason signing and he played every snap at right guard. Zeitler said the offensive line was challenged because there were so many moving parts because of the injuries.

"I’ve been a part of a couple of O-lines [offensive lines] where it’s shuffled from year to year," Zeitler said. "There’s truth to it that it takes time for an O-line [offensive line] to build rapport with each other and figure each other out, what everyone can do, how they do it. Eventually, everyone figures it out. In my personal opinion, whenever you can get as many guys to stay on a line together that have been together, it does make an impact.

"But just like you said, change is inevitable. We’ll move forward working hard and getting ready to go.”

Ben Powers was the starter at left guard but dealt with injuries. Rookie Ben Cleveland also dealt with injuries and needs more experience.

Those two will also need to take the next step with their young careers this offseason.

