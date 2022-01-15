ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Man Sentenced To Prison For Torching Minneapolis Pawnshop

By Luke Lonien
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced to prison for the arson of a Minneapolis pawnshop that resulted in the death of a man. On Friday, 26-year-old Montez Lee was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show...

