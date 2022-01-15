ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets Will Coach These Wide Receivers at 2022 Senior Bowl

By Max Goodman
Jan 15, 2022

Doubs and Shakir are the only other receivers from this group to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this past season. In fact, Doubs has accumulated more yards in his career than any other player listed here (3,322 yards over four years at Nevada).

The Jets seem like a team destined to add a wide receiver this offseason, if not more than one. The real question is whether that comes in the draft, in free agency or via the trade market.

There's still a chance New York can use one of their two top-10 picks on a receiver, or even trade back in the first round for a top option at the position. If one of these six players wow them during the Senior Bowl, they'll have even more preparation entering the draft. With the amount of capital this team has—nine picks in the first five rounds—they have the flexibility to make a move and go get one of these players if they believe he'll shine at the next level.

Like Samuel in San Francisco, the Jets succeeded when drafting Elijah Moore in the beginning of the second round last year. Perhaps one of these six names will come off the board in that spot as well.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

