Become A Veterinarian

(CNN) — Senate Democrats suffered a major defeat Wednesday evening in their efforts to pass voting rights legislation -- a key issue for the party, which is under pressure to take action ahead of the midterm elections just months away. An attempt by Democrats to change filibuster rules in...
BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends military forces into Ukraine. Blinken’s comments in Berlin appeared to be another effort to clear up any confusion...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday spurned a request from former President Donald Trump to block the release of documents from the Trump White House to the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The order from the high court clears the way...
New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump 's family business and accusing the company of repeatedly misrepresenting its assets over the years. The revelations came in court filings asking a judge to order Trump,...
The Biden administration is planning to give out 400 million free N95 masks to Americans in the coming weeks, supplied from the country's strategic stockpile as the nation is facing a record surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. The free masks will be made available to the...
The University of Michigan announced a $490 million settlement Wednesday with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by a sports doctor during his nearly four-decade career at the school. The university said 1,050 people will share in the financial settlement, the latest in several large payouts...
Washington — Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch publicly refuted reports on Wednesday that the two were at odds over mask-wearing during proceedings at the Supreme Court, calling the reporting "false." In a rare joint statement released through the court, the two justices said the notion that...
KORTRIJK, Belgium (AP) — The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday — 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World...
