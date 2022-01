On November 19th I took the train from Portland to Olympia. That night as a guest of the Olympia Film Festival I showed a program of films I had rescued from trash cans. I had also been asked to introduce the screening of the recently found Alfred Hitchcock related film The White Shadow. In the introduction it would have taken much too long to tell the story Mr. Hitchcock and me. Instead I gave some brief biographical information and then told the story of how Werner Herzog was introduced to the crowd at the 2rd Seattle International Film Festival in Seattle in 1977 to illustrate just how dangerous introducing a film at a festival could be. Since there is no time limit here, I now can tell the not as exciting story of my long relationship with the great film maker Alfred Hitchcock.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO