Chesapeake Lens: An Existential Dilemma by Richard Bodorff

Whenever I join my architectural clients for previews of lots or existing properties for potential renovation/addition projects, I always advise them to buy the best site they can find, whether it is a waterfront, wooded or in-town property. Fixing a site is far less daunting that fixing a house! This property is part of the Gregg Neck Park community that was established in the 1950’s and whose amenities include a private beach, pier and boat ramp. The house is sited above the banks of the Sassafras River and has its own deep water dock where you can launch your boat and meander out to the Chesapeake Bay. Steps lead down from the back yard to a water’s edge deck with benches and areas for spreading out on a chaise for sunbathing after a day on the water. There is also a firepit and areas for picnics and a hammock for reading on a lazy weekend afternoon.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO