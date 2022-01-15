Tsunami advisory ends for West Coast

Higher than normal waves could continue into Sunday morning along the Oregon coast.

A tsunami advisory was issued for the entire U.S. West Coast and parts of British Columbia for the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15, after an underwater volcano erupted around 8:30 p.m. Friday near Tonga in the South Pacific.

The advisory was canceled around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Waves measuring one to three feet were expected along the Washington and Oregon Coast. Residents in coastal areas were advised to move off beaches and out of harbors and marinas. Waves of 1 to 3 feet along the coast of Oregon and Washington were expected. The first waves arrived at the Oregon Coast around 8 a.m. and could continue for up to 24-hours.

"Stay away from port harbors and low-lying beaches because those strong currents can still cause a lot of damage, and you could be potentially risking your life," Oregon Office of Emergency Management Geologic Hazards Coordinator Althea Rizzo said Saturday morning.

The volcano, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, erupted Friday evening beneath the ocean's surface and sent ash, steam and gas more than 10 miles into the sky, officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.Satellite imagery showed the 161-mile radius of the eruption from space. An infrared camera captured the extent of the ash plume following the eruption Friday in the South Pacific.

For information on tsunami and tsunami hazards visit:Â www.oregon.gov/oem/hazardsprep/Pages/Tsunami.aspx

