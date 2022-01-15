ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid are determined to sign both Haaland and Mbappe

By miraa roy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are two of the most sought-after talents in world football at the moment, and their future could be decided soon. Real Madrid still see both players as well suited for their role at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, but decisions need to be made now as they...

Related
firstsportz.com

Real Madrid ready with £292m transfer package for Erling Haaland

Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing a financial package worth £292 million to secure the services of both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, according to reports. According to Marca, Real Madrid are trying to secure a deal with Erling Haaland and Kyllian Mbappe as soon as possible given the vast amount of interest in their services.
SOCCER
CityXtra

Man City Place Erling Haaland 'On Top' of Transfer Shortlist - Barcelona and Real Madrid Set to Lure Star Striker to Spain This Summer

Erling Haaland’s future continues to remain the biggest topic of conversation in world football, with a cluster of top European clubs set to line up to stake their respective claims in signing the Norway international. With the 21-year old publicly revealing last week that Borussia Dortmund are ‘pushing’ him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Real Madrid's £292m deal for Erling Haaland puts Reds back in pole position for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool could well reignite their ambitious plan to bring Kylian Mbappe to Anfield, now that Real Madrid have stepped up their interest of Erling Haaland. Multiple reports are claiming that Los Blancos are keen on bringing the Borussia Dortmund hitman to the Bernabeu in a deal that could reach £292m when transfer fee, agent commission and wages are all factored into a long contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Madrid are 'preparing a £292m package to sign BOTH Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe'... as they look to fend off interest from Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona

Real Madrid are preparing a financial package worth £292million to secure the services of both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, according to reports. Real - who have been long-term admirers of the pair - are eager to close a deal with the duo ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Therefore,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

INSIDER: Haaland will go to Real Madrid unless Raiola and his father...

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has no plans to sign for Barcelona. That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito. He revealed: “There is no option for Haaland to sign for Barça. I will go in a spaceship before Haaland signs for Barça. I said months ago that I thought I was done with Haaland. He has already said yes to Real Madrid.
SOCCER
blackchronicle.com

PSG, Kylian Mbappe in talks over short-term extension amid Real Madrid interest

Paris Saint-Germain are growing confident that they can convince Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract at the club, sources have told ESPN. The 23-year-old’s existing deal runs out in June, but sources have told ESPN that Mbappe’s family have been in talks with the Ligue 1 leaders over a short-term extension and the latest meetings have been positive.
SOCCER
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: This is PSG’s latest plan to keep Kylian Mbappe, but is it enough?

Every day, there are things on the papers about Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe, and I think that’ll continue to happen for a very long time, even after the saga comes to an end, irrespective of the outcome. If he ends up joining Real Madrid, there are going to be reports about whether he’s fitting in well, whether he’s having rifts with other players, or whether he’s performing really well. If he ends up signing an extension, there will be another set of rumors until the next time Mbappe becomes available.
SOCCER
