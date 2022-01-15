Real Madrid are determined to sign both Haaland and Mbappe

Every day, there are things on the papers about Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe, and I think that’ll continue to happen for a very long time, even after the saga comes to an end, irrespective of the outcome. If he ends up joining Real Madrid, there are going to be reports about whether he’s fitting in well, whether he’s having rifts with other players, or whether he’s performing really well. If he ends up signing an extension, there will be another set of rumors until the next time Mbappe becomes available.

SOCCER ・ 20 HOURS AGO