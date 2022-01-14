These 10 Design Pros Make Their 2022 Predictions

You’ve probably see them on social media feeds everywhere, taking up the bulk of your future home Pinterest boards and somehow seeming wildly out of reach. I'm talking about spaces — more specifically, spaces that look like they came straight out of a home catalog. While these all-marble kitchens and picturesque living rooms are likely put together by an interior designer, sometimes it's easier to do it on your own (and for half the price). That, my friend, is the beauty of the Amazon essentials listed here.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 10 DAYS AGO