ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bidding Farewell to ‘The Expanse,’ One of TV’s Science Fiction Greats

By Emily Hannemann, TV Insider
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the series finale “Babylon’s Ashes,” the epic space drama takes its final bow, cementing the show as one of television’s greatest science fiction stories. Much like the trials and tribulations Holden (Steven Strait), Naomi (Dominique Tipper) and Amos (Wes Chatham) endured, The Expanse didn’t have an easy path to reach...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Netflix’s creepy new sci-fi series rocketed to #1 on the charts

There are way too many streaming services for anyone to keep up with all of them. Meanwhile, all of those services are now competing for your time and money, and in order to do so, they have to make worthwhile original content. But good ideas do not just grow on trees. That’s why Amazon spent $250 million on the TV rights for The Lord of the Rings. Of course, there are only a few properties as valuable as Tolkein’s beloved books. As such, TV networks and streaming services have had to turn elsewhere for content, such as podcasts. Podcasts have actually already inspired more than a few hit shows in recent years. The latest is called Archive 81, and it just hit Netflix last week.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Expanse: A TV Fan’s Post-Finale Guide to the Books

This article contains The Expanse spoilers. Many fans of The Expanse on Prime Video who haven’t already read the James S. A. Corey novels upon which the series is based probably have at least thought about checking out the books at some point. But the floodgates likely opened after the series finale aired for those looking to answer the questions left unresolved by the show’s untimely cancelation with books seven through nine still unadapted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jane
Person
Wes Chatham
locusmag.com

New Science Fiction Exhibition

The exhibit will explore works of science fiction such as From the Earth to the Moon, Doctor Who, and Star Wars. Glyn Morgan, the lead curator of the exhibition, says:. Science fiction invites us to observe our own planet and consider our impact upon it. Visitors will see bright futures the genre has imagined and be confronted by some of the biggest threats to our existence – climate change, ecological devastation and nuclear war – as we invite them to consider how often-dystopian imaginings could give us the intellectual and emotional tools to imagine and create more utopian futures.
VISUAL ART
Thrillist

'Station Eleven' Might Be One of the Best Shows of Pandemic-Era Television

The thought of watching another show centered on a pandemic right now might seem exhausting, since we’ve been living through one for two years. In that span of time, we’ve seen plenty of series and movies, incorporate the ongoing pandemic into their plots. Some have been set in post-pandemic worlds where people have adjusted back to their normal lives and only mention COVID-19 in passing, like the latest season of Grey’s Anatomy, And Just Like That, and Gossip Girl, while others have loosely woven COVID storylines into their narratives, such as the most recent seasons of The Righteous Gemstones, The Morning Show, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the Law and Order universe (which has since decided to disregard the pandemic’s existence). Meanwhile, the third season of Succession makes the decision to avoid COVID altogether and picking up right where the second season left off, remaining in the privileged safety of their billionaire bubble.
TV SERIES
adafruit.com

Looking Back at Science Fiction’s Very First “Year’s Best” Anthology | #SciFiSunday

Great piece by James Davis Nicoll up on Tor.com. One could, I imagine, construct a comfortable (but non-waterproof) bungalow out of a collection of “Best of SF” anthologies that have appeared over the decades. The names on the spines slowly evolve over time: Dozois, Hartwell, Cramer, Strahan, Horton, del Rey, Carr, Wollheim, Merril. New names appear as older established names vanish. It is a sad year that does not see at least two or three Year’s Best SF anthologies, curated by competing editors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#The Expanse#Amazon Studios#Martians
iheart.com

Every DC Movie And Series Coming In 2022

There’s some big stuff coming from DC this year, as they try to make moves to shake up the superhero entertainment world as much as Marvel has over the past decade or so. Building on the success of “Joker” and the “Suicide Squad” reboot, here’s what fans can expect to see in 2022.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Universe News: ‘Discovery’, ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Lower Decks’ Renewed, ‘Picard’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Paramount+’s Star Trek Universe is beefing up its ranks. ViacomCBS’ streaming service has announced several 10-episode-long season pickup orders as well as premiere dates across the sci-fi franchise: ● Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season. Season four of Star Trek: Discovery returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 10. ● Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. Star Trek: Picard is currently in production on a previously announced third season. ● Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season ahead...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Premiere Date Announced

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere on Paramount+ on May 5th. The highly-anticipated Star Trek: Discovery spinoff sees Captain Christopher Pike at the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before Star Trek: The Original Series. The show will feature fan favorites from Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Master Stroke of 'The Return of the King:' Separating Merry and Pippin

The Return of the King has had its accolades sung for decades: the cast, the script, the score, the visual effects, and the direction combined to make one of the grandest and sweeping visions of a fantasy world and story ever brought to the screen. The movie managed a neat balancing act: small, personal moments were allowed to flourish at the same time as grand sweeping movements of vast forces. The slow, difficult progress of Frodo and Sam towards Mount Doom was intercut with the fast-developing drama of the massive battle brewing around the walls of Minas Tirith. Kings, lords, and magical villains threw down on the field of battle while the major drama unfolded in the story of two insignificant hobbits, and each member of the growing and scattered cast of characters had their own distinctive character arc as the Ring of Power came to the end of its road.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

Alok Vaid-Menon Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Alok Vaid-Menon (Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, Random Acts of Flyness) has signed with Echo Lake Entertainment for management in all areas. The comedian, author, performer and public speaker, also known as ALOK, has performed at more than 600 venues in more than 40 countries. They are known for a distinctive performance style that integrates poetry with comedy and lecture to explore themes of trauma, belonging and the human condition. Vaid-Menon headlined the New York Comedy Festival last November to a sold-out crowd. They will next perform at the Just For Laughs festival in Vancouver in February and at The...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
The Fiction Addiction

Sinopticon 2021: A Celebration of Chinese Science Fiction

Sinopticon(cover art from the publisher) Sinopticon 2021: A Celebration of Chinese Science Fiction, is a new collection of short stories from Chinese scifi authors, presenting new futures and worlds. All the stories have been curated and translated in English by Xueting Christine Ni. Every time I noticed connections to Chinese history and culture, these made the stories richer for me, but I don’t think a reader would need to have a background in Chinese lit to read and enjoy this collection.
TVLine

Reacher Delivers a Brutal Prison Beatdown in Prime Video Sneak Peek

Note to self: When Jack Reacher says he’s going to “give you to the count of three…,” be gone by the time he gets to “one.” In a sneak peek from Prime Video’s upcoming Reacher series, the titular tough guy (played by Titans‘ Alan Ritchson) is sent into lockup to get information out of someone. And along the way, he is cornered in the showers by a half dozen brutes. Alas, these lunks brought shivs to a veritable gunfight, as their target brutally makes clear in the moments that follow. (Watch the full scene above.) Releasing all eight episodes on Friday, Feb. 4,...
TV SERIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy