NASCAR team owner defends controversial hemp sponsor

By Shane Walters
 3 days ago
3Chi went through a lengthy approval process to become a primary sponsor for Tyler Reddick and Richard Childress Racing. Hemp products have entered NASCAR and some Boomers are very upset. Several of them were able to locate my inbox and tell me how, “They’ll never watch again.”....

