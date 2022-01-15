ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

John Diggle to return in new Arrowverse show

By Lee White
dccomicsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Ramsey is a familiar face to a lot of DC fans, especially those invested in the “Arrowverse”. Ramsey portrayed John Diggle in Arrow, initially as Oliver Queen’s bodyguard then growing into Spartan. The character, with his military background and training, became a pivotal part of Team Arrow and one of...

dccomicsnews.com

TV SERIES

