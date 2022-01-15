John Diggle to return in new Arrowverse show

Writer Geoff Johns is returning to the world of Flashpoint with a new miniseries starring Thomas Wayne, the Batman of the Flashpoint universe. In the series, which launches in the spring, the Flashpoint Batman will be tasked with figuring out a mystery worthy of a Dark Knight Detective: how did his universe survive the end of Flashpoint, and why is he still alive? Aiding him in this mystery is a setting that looks familiar to readers of 52 and the 2007-2001 volume of Booster Gold: a chalkboard, loaded with cryptic hints, and surrounded by clocks. Could it be that part of Thomas Wayne's research has taken him either to Vanishing Point, or to one of Rip Hunter's time labs in Arizona and Pittsburgh?

