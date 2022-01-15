ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohli steps down as India test captain after 7 years in role

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of India’s test team after seven years in the position.

Kohli led the team for 68 matches and won 40 of them, making him India’s most successful test captain.

He made his decision Saturday in the wake of India losing a test series in South Africa 2-1.

“I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do,” Kohli said in a post on Twitter. “I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.”

The BCCI thanked Kohli for his “admirable leadership qualities that took the test team to unprecedented heights.”

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

