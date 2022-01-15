Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 14): Michigan Returns to Action, But Can't Handle Illinois

It's a big ask in the Big Ten this year to try to keep massive Illinois center Kofi Cockburn under control. It was too much to ask for Michigan on Friday night, which returned to the court for the first time in 10 days, but did so without its two centers because of COVID-19 issues.

Despite a game fight, the Wolverines lost 68-63, with the Illini (13-3, 6-0 in the Big Ten) going on a late 7-0 to pull away and remain unbeaten in league play. Michigan fell to 7-7 and 1-3 in the conference.

Michigan has been dealing with COVID-19 issues for more than a week now, and were forced to postpone games with Michigan State last Saturday and Purdue on Tuesday night. They made it back onto the court on Friday, but did so without starting center Hunter Dickinson, their best player. Backup center Brandon Johns, Jr., wasn't available, either.

Cockburn took advantage of his size advantage and finished with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. Michigan kept it close — it was a one-point game at 46-45 with 7:27 to go — before the Illini took control.

"We went out and we competed because the guys are passionate about playing against their opponents and going out there and representing this fine institution," frustrated Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "I’m always in the trenches with this group. I’m so damn proud of how they approached these unfortunate circumstances. Trust in me, trust in the staff, trust in the medical (personnel) — but then also coming out with passion and fight."

Senior guard Devante' Jones scored 17 points for Michigan, but he was the only player in double figures. For Illinois, Trent Frazier had 18 points and Alfonso Plummer added 15. The Illini won despite hitting just 6-of-20 three point shots.

This was Cockburn's 14th double-double of the season.

"No matter who is on the court, no matter what player it is, I always go out there and try to destroy them and dominate them," Cockburn said. "That's the narrative I'm trying to set. I don't care who it is."

Purdue 92, Nebraska 65

Zach Edey scored 22 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as Purdue cruised to an easy 92-65 win over Nebraska on Friday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

No. 7 Purdue had an early 23-4 run and never looked back, raising its record to 14-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten. Nebraska is 6-12, and 0-7 in the league, the only team yet to win a game in league play.

The Boilermakers, who have won two straight and six of their last seven, helped coach Matt Painter climb up the ladder for overall Big Ten wins. This was his 183rd victory in Big Ten play, which broke a tie with former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote for seventh in career wins in league games.

"I just want them to understand how hard it is to win one game in the Big Ten," Painter said after moving within within two wins of matching Ward "Piggy" Lambert (371) for second on the school's overall career victory list. "Penn State was a hard game for us, this was a hard game for us, the next game will be a hard game for us. You just have to be able to keep that discipline."

Purdue also needs six wins to become the first Big Ten team with 1,000 regular-season wins in conference play.

Nebraska continues to struggle on the road in Big Ten play. They are 0-4 thus far, with a losing margin of 20.0 points per game. The Cornhuskers host Indiana on Monday.

This week's schedule, results

Saturday's games

Northwestern at No. 10 Michigan State, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Rutgers at Maryland, 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Sunday's games

Penn State at No. 16 Ohio State, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Iowa at Minnesota, 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Friday's results

No. 7 Purdue 92, Nebraska 65

No. 25 Illinois 68, Michigan 53

Thursday's results

No. 13 Wisconsin 78, No. 16 Ohio State 68

Iowa 83, Indiana 74

Wednesday's results

No. 10 Michigan State 71, Minnesota 69

Maryland 94, Northwestern 87

Wednesday's Big Ten roundup, CLICK HERE

Tuesday's results

Illinois 81, Nebraska 71

Penn State 66, Rutgers 49

Purdue at Michigan, ppd.

Tuesday's Big Ten roundup, CLICK HERE

Big Ten Standings