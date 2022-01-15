Thirty-Seven 2019 Pinot Noir (Petaluma Gap)

Even for imbibers who enjoy a good Wine Country getaway, complete with splashy views from an expansive terrace, there are times when hibernation mode kicks in — say, in the winter, when staying home and sipping a glass of wine by the fireplace is hard to resist. The latter presents an ideal situation for considering quieter, boutique producers — especially those who are too small to have their own estate, rely on grapes from other vineyards and lack a tasting room. Instead, they simply let their vino do the talking (and deliver right to your door). One such example: Kutch Wines.
Aromas of spring blossoms and white stone fruit shape the nose. On the medium-bodied palate, tangy acidity accompanies ripe yellow pear and a hint of bitter almond. Drink soon. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 87. Price. $14,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Aromas of spring blossoms and orchard fruit form the nose along with a pleasant whiff of sun-warmed hay. The tangy, medium-bodied palate offers ripe yellow apple, pear and a hint of bitter almond. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 88. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Appellation. Trentino, Northeastern Italy, Italy. Winery. Print a...
Aromas of ripe white stone fruit, hay and spring blossoms form the nose on this medium-bodied white. On the savory palate, tangy acidity and baking spice accompany ripe pear and Rennet apple before closing on a hint of white almond. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 85. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Appellation.
While it doesn’t officially qualify as a “Best Buy!”, this project by Brent Stone is in its second vintage and it’s gobsmacker in terms of quality and price. Half of the lot comes from the King family’s Demeter-farmed estate, and the winemaking regimen includes 20% whole cluster fermentation followed by eight months in 30% new French oak. The approach is bright and classic with Bing cherry, Marionberry and pomegranate juice layered over smooth tannins, offering bits of anise and tapenade. And the success of the 2018 debut vintage prompted the 2021 Pacific Northwest Winery of the Year to triple its production here. Award: Bellingham Northwest (double gold).
Winemaker Colin McNany is a name to watch, and this showcase of Clone 2A from this single vineyard is especially impressive. Aromas of sour cherry, bay leaf, sage and dust lead into a palate that's framed by a very chalky tension. Flavors of bright cherry, raspberry, thyme and fennel frond carry through a minty finish. Matt Kettmann.
This white wine made from Pinot Noir is always a fun sip, and this vintage shows a tad more pink than usual in the glass. Tightly wound aromas of blood orange, rose petal and Pink Lady apple lead into a palate that flashes with grapefruit, red apple and light melon flavors. Matt Kettmann.
Light hibiscus tea, cinnamon and pomegranate aromas kick off the nose to this bottling from a vineyard right near the Santa Lucia Highlands. It hits the palate with lively and brisk raspberry and plum flavors, as an Earl Grey tea element rises on the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price.
From old vines planted as far back as 1971, this is an utterly fascinating bottling. Lively aromas of gardenia and honeysuckle are soft and enveloping, then cut by yuzu rind and Asian pear flesh. The palate is framed in a chalky tension, which provides the textural platform for generous flavors of Meyer lemon curd, wet rocks and underripe melon to steal the show. Matt Kettmann.
This is a very engaging wine from start to finish, beginning with aromas of roasted strawberry, thyme, forest floor and bay leaf on the nose. The palate shows plenty of herbal influence, from bay leaf to pine needle, but also delivers crisp black-raspberry and pepper-spice flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 95.
An homage to the producer's mother, this small-production wine delivers tremendous elegance and length. Plush yet showing substantial power and intensity, it delivers bold layers of plum, cedar, baking spice, crushed rock and cocoa powder around the edges of its rich red fruit. Lay it down if you can and enjoy from 2028–2038. Virginie Boone.
Stewed cherries, nutmeg and cola aromas show on the lush nose of this bottling. The star anise and mace-spice elements take center stage on the palate, where baked cherry and berry flavors fall into the backdrop. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. $46,Buy Now. Designation. Twin Creeks. Variety. Winery. Print a...
It's rare that The Joy Fantastic Vineyard sells fruit, but it was worth every penny for Winemaker Sunny Doench in this bottling. The nose sails through thyme, marjoram, pepper, prosciutto and brisk red-fruit aromas. The tense, complex palate shows cranberry, black raspberry, lavender and rosemary flavors, with that game kick returning on the finish. Matt Kettmann.
Showing its coastal provenance, this wine is intensely forested and wrapped in black tea, clove and orange peel. Pomegranate flavor adds crispness and tang to the rich undertones of spicy oak and impressive structure. Virginie Boone. rating. 96. Price. $71,Buy Now. Designation. Susanna's Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
Earthy aromas of crushed slate and black tea leaves pair well with the dark-berry character on the nose of this bottling. The palate is structured architecturally, with ample density and tannins that are firm but relenting enough to present the mulberry, black-plum, mushroom, coffee and loamy earth flavors. Drink now through 2034. Matt Kettmann.
This bottling, which is based on the Alban clone and underwent 30% whole-cluster fermentation, shows a savory mix of kelpy seashore and raw meat aromas alongside roasted plum and purple-flower scents. Cracked black-pepper and grilled black-currant flavor appear on the sip, which is wrapped in a firm texture. Matt Kettmann.
This beautifully balanced blend begins with elegant layers of crumpled flowers, fresh boysenberry and sagebrush on the nose. The palate is framed by firm tannins that give structural weight to the fresh fruit flavors of boysenberry jam as well as purple flowers, thyme and marjoram. Matt Kettmann. rating. 94. Price.
From a section of the estate Quail Hill Vineyard, this wine is thick and concentrated in forest and tannin, with strong oak tones. The fruit is laced in fresh cucumber and citrus, highlighting an inherent brightness and shining acidity. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price. $85,Buy Now. Designation. Bliss Block. Variety.
Aromas of mature plum, pipe tobacco, forest floor and cedar waft out of the glass. On the brawny palate, the heat of evident alcohol accompanies steeped prune, licorice and dried cherry. Close-grained tannins give it a crushed velvet texture and firm of support. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy...
This is a decadent, full-bodied and robustly made wine, with firm tannins and substantial oak in support. Notes of crushed rock, clove and baked plum combine around a core of powerful concentration and lasting intensity. Enjoy from 2028–2035. Virginie Boone. rating. 95. Price. $280,Buy Now. Designation. Ai Estate Bottled.
