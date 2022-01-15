Thirty-Seven 2019 Pinot Noir (Petaluma Gap)

Even for imbibers who enjoy a good Wine Country getaway, complete with splashy views from an expansive terrace, there are times when hibernation mode kicks in — say, in the winter, when staying home and sipping a glass of wine by the fireplace is hard to resist. The latter presents an ideal situation for considering quieter, boutique producers — especially those who are too small to have their own estate, rely on grapes from other vineyards and lack a tasting room. Instead, they simply let their vino do the talking (and deliver right to your door). One such example: Kutch Wines.

13 DAYS AGO