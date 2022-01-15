ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Testarossa 2019 Soberanes Vineyard Pinot Noir (Santa Lucia Highlands)

winemag.com
 5 days ago

Earthy aromas of crushed slate and black tea leaves pair well with the dark-berry character on the nose of this...

www.winemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
nobhillgazette.com

One Bottle: 2018 Kutch McDougall Ranch Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

Even for imbibers who enjoy a good Wine Country getaway, complete with splashy views from an expansive terrace, there are times when hibernation mode kicks in — say, in the winter, when staying home and sipping a glass of wine by the fireplace is hard to resist. The latter presents an ideal situation for considering quieter, boutique producers — especially those who are too small to have their own estate, rely on grapes from other vineyards and lack a tasting room. Instead, they simply let their vino do the talking (and deliver right to your door). One such example: Kutch Wines.
winemag.com

Gainey 2018 Merlot (Santa Ynez Valley)

Cracked pepper and dried herb aromas meet with black plum on the nose of this bottling. There's a rustic herb showcase on the palate, with anise particularly spicing up the dark-red-fruit core. Matt Kettmann. rating. 89. Price. $24,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.2%. Bottle Size.
winemag.com

Sagemoor 2017 Miguel the Man Weinbau Vineyard Merlot-Cabernet Franc (Wahluke Slope)

Crafted by Chris Peterson (Avennia), the aromas draw you into the glass, with notes of black tea, bittersweet dark chocolate, black coffee, cherry, dried herb, leaf and graphite, showing a lot of nuance. The palate brings intensity of flavor along with plenty of sophistication and spot-on balance. Firm tannins back it all up. It's beautiful. Best after 2026, with a long life beyond that. Sean P. Sullivan.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinot Noir#Testarossa#Vineyard#Alcohol#Coffee#Food Drink#Beverages
winemag.com

Angoris 2019 Pinot Grigio (Collio)

Aromas of ripe white stone fruit, hay and spring blossoms form the nose on this medium-bodied white. On the savory palate, tangy acidity and baking spice accompany ripe pear and Rennet apple before closing on a hint of white almond. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 85. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Appellation.
winemag.com

Metz Road 2019 Riverview Vineyard Estate Grown Chardonnay (Monterey)

This bottling begins with light aromas of honeysuckle, crisp nectarine, wet earth and buttercream on the nose. The palate is smoothly structured, with lemon confit, glazed peach and chalky flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation. Riverview Vineyard Estate Grown. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
winemag.com

Marbeso 2019 Rancho La Vina Pinot Noir (Sta. Rita Hills)

Winemaker Colin McNany is a name to watch, and this showcase of Clone 2A from this single vineyard is especially impressive. Aromas of sour cherry, bay leaf, sage and dust lead into a palate that's framed by a very chalky tension. Flavors of bright cherry, raspberry, thyme and fennel frond carry through a minty finish. Matt Kettmann.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Antonelli 2015 Montefalco Sagrantino

Aromas of mature plum, pipe tobacco, forest floor and cedar waft out of the glass. On the brawny palate, the heat of evident alcohol accompanies steeped prune, licorice and dried cherry. Close-grained tannins give it a crushed velvet texture and firm of support. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
winemag.com

Salt of the Earth 2020 Rubino Moscato (California)

When the occasion calls for a sweet red wine that's low in alcohol and high in fresh, fruity, floral flavors, this wine fills the bill. It is drenched in tasty rose petals, raspberries, cloves and lychee fruit. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $12,Buy Now. Designation. Rubino. Winery. Print a Shelf...
CALIFORNIA STATE
winemag.com

Firestone 2019 Merlot (Santa Ynez Valley)

Dark-cherry and wet clay aromas show on the nose of this bottling. There is a firm tannic tension on the palate, with hints of mint and vanilla that give depth to the dark cherry flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 89. Price. N/A,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Casata Monfort 2020 Pinot Grigio (Trentino)

Aromas of spring blossoms and orchard fruit form the nose along with a pleasant whiff of sun-warmed hay. The tangy, medium-bodied palate offers ripe yellow apple, pear and a hint of bitter almond. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 88. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Appellation. Trentino, Northeastern Italy, Italy. Winery. Print a...
DRINKS
winemag.com

Pisoni 2019 Estate Chardonnay (Santa Lucia Highlands)

There's a pleasant nutty quality to the nose of this bottling, alongside aromas of baked lemon, apricot and white flower. It's full bodied on the palate but not overly rich, as nectarine, ripe pear and baked apricot flavors are cut by a pinch of sea salt. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Kay Brothers 2018 Cuthbert Amery Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (McLaren Vale)

A broody, savory Cab from one of McLaren Vale's more historic vineyards, this shows a dusty, old-school polish to accompany the vine age. Mint, dark chocolate, plum and cherry fruit and a backbone of pencil lead and dried herbs make up the nose, while the palate follows a similar flavor trajectory. Muscular, raspy tannins highlight the dusty, herbal nuances but don't overshadow the plush fruit. Don't touch this anytime soon. Drink 2023–2041. Christina Pickard.
winemag.com

Kathryn Kennedy 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon (Santa Cruz Mountains)

The nose on this bottling is quite dense, showing blackberry jam, graphite, sandalwood and a hint of purple flower. A tobacco-plug flavor is woven through the palate, where wood spice and roasted black-plum flavors vie for attention. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $275,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
DRINKS
greatnorthwestwine.com

Chris James Cellars 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley $32

This young brand in Carlton, Ore., achieved Platinum in 2021 with three wines. Among those was this Pinot Noir that blends fruit from three vineyards — including Christopher and Bethany Barnes’s estate planting. Dark cherries, black raspberry and Damson plum help describe the profile of this Pinot Noir, which picks up lavender, earthiness and spice box tones. It’s an elegant and pure expression of the variety. Suggested pairings include Fennel-Greek Pork Roast and flank steak with garlic mashed potatoes. Awards: SavorNW (gold), Oregon Wine Awards (gold).
winemag.com

Laetitia 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Arroyo Grande Valley)

This twist-top is a solid choice for day-to-day sipping. Rich aromas of black cherry, cola and caramel are pleasurably rich, while the palate lands with bold flavors of oak, cherry and vanilla ice cream, topped with crushed nuts. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $27,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery. Print...
DRINKS
winemag.com

Feudo Arancio 2020 Pinot Grigio (Sicilia)

Aromas of spring blossoms and white stone fruit shape the nose. On the medium-bodied palate, tangy acidity accompanies ripe yellow pear and a hint of bitter almond. Drink soon. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 87. Price. $14,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Foretell 2016 Pinot Noir (Fort Ross-Seaview)

In this wine, earthy forest, black tea and black pepper lead the way to a fully concentrated core of thick tannin and bold black cherry and plum. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
DRINKS
greatnorthwestwine.com

Spoiled Dog Winery 2018 Pinot Noir, Puget Sound, $36

The Krug family has 2 acres of Pinot Noir planted on their 25-acre Whidbey Island estate, but they also recently began working with Hezel Family Vineyard off Bayview Road. This bottling reflects the site’s first commercial vintage, and Karen Krug turned the blend Dijon clones 667 and 777 with early ripener Pinot Précoce into a Platinum-winning Pinot Noir. There’s density to the fruity profile of raspberry jam, lemon and spice box notes, joined by strawberry-rhubarb compote, Queen Anne cherries and a lasting squirt of cranberry. Of the 12 Platinums earned in the past five years by Spoiled Dog, six are for her work with Pinot Noir. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
winemag.com

Delta 2020 Cabernet Franc (California)

This well-balanced, well-built wine braces frank flavors of dark cherries and black currants with moderate tannins, while hints of cedar, black pepper and rosemary add nice complexity. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $15,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy