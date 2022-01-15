Testarossa 2019 Soberanes Vineyard Pinot Noir (Santa Lucia Highlands)

This is a lively, fresher take on Cabernet Sauvignon, starting with aromas of raspberry and white pepper on the nose. That brightness carries through to the palate, where wild-strawberry flavors meet with fresh mint and wild thyme. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $36,Buy Now. Designation. Vogelzang Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print...
Even for imbibers who enjoy a good Wine Country getaway, complete with splashy views from an expansive terrace, there are times when hibernation mode kicks in — say, in the winter, when staying home and sipping a glass of wine by the fireplace is hard to resist. The latter presents an ideal situation for considering quieter, boutique producers — especially those who are too small to have their own estate, rely on grapes from other vineyards and lack a tasting room. Instead, they simply let their vino do the talking (and deliver right to your door). One such example: Kutch Wines.
Cracked pepper and dried herb aromas meet with black plum on the nose of this bottling. There's a rustic herb showcase on the palate, with anise particularly spicing up the dark-red-fruit core. Matt Kettmann. rating. 89. Price. $24,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.2%. Bottle Size.
Crafted by Chris Peterson (Avennia), the aromas draw you into the glass, with notes of black tea, bittersweet dark chocolate, black coffee, cherry, dried herb, leaf and graphite, showing a lot of nuance. The palate brings intensity of flavor along with plenty of sophistication and spot-on balance. Firm tannins back it all up. It's beautiful. Best after 2026, with a long life beyond that. Sean P. Sullivan.
Aromas of ripe white stone fruit, hay and spring blossoms form the nose on this medium-bodied white. On the savory palate, tangy acidity and baking spice accompany ripe pear and Rennet apple before closing on a hint of white almond. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 85. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Appellation.
This bottling begins with light aromas of honeysuckle, crisp nectarine, wet earth and buttercream on the nose. The palate is smoothly structured, with lemon confit, glazed peach and chalky flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation. Riverview Vineyard Estate Grown. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Winemaker Colin McNany is a name to watch, and this showcase of Clone 2A from this single vineyard is especially impressive. Aromas of sour cherry, bay leaf, sage and dust lead into a palate that's framed by a very chalky tension. Flavors of bright cherry, raspberry, thyme and fennel frond carry through a minty finish. Matt Kettmann.
Aromas of mature plum, pipe tobacco, forest floor and cedar waft out of the glass. On the brawny palate, the heat of evident alcohol accompanies steeped prune, licorice and dried cherry. Close-grained tannins give it a crushed velvet texture and firm of support. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy...
When the occasion calls for a sweet red wine that's low in alcohol and high in fresh, fruity, floral flavors, this wine fills the bill. It is drenched in tasty rose petals, raspberries, cloves and lychee fruit. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $12,Buy Now. Designation. Rubino. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Dark-cherry and wet clay aromas show on the nose of this bottling. There is a firm tannic tension on the palate, with hints of mint and vanilla that give depth to the dark cherry flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 89. Price. N/A,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Aromas of spring blossoms and orchard fruit form the nose along with a pleasant whiff of sun-warmed hay. The tangy, medium-bodied palate offers ripe yellow apple, pear and a hint of bitter almond. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 88. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Appellation. Trentino, Northeastern Italy, Italy. Winery. Print a...
There's a pleasant nutty quality to the nose of this bottling, alongside aromas of baked lemon, apricot and white flower. It's full bodied on the palate but not overly rich, as nectarine, ripe pear and baked apricot flavors are cut by a pinch of sea salt. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93.
A broody, savory Cab from one of McLaren Vale's more historic vineyards, this shows a dusty, old-school polish to accompany the vine age. Mint, dark chocolate, plum and cherry fruit and a backbone of pencil lead and dried herbs make up the nose, while the palate follows a similar flavor trajectory. Muscular, raspy tannins highlight the dusty, herbal nuances but don't overshadow the plush fruit. Don't touch this anytime soon. Drink 2023–2041. Christina Pickard.
The nose on this bottling is quite dense, showing blackberry jam, graphite, sandalwood and a hint of purple flower. A tobacco-plug flavor is woven through the palate, where wood spice and roasted black-plum flavors vie for attention. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $275,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
This young brand in Carlton, Ore., achieved Platinum in 2021 with three wines. Among those was this Pinot Noir that blends fruit from three vineyards — including Christopher and Bethany Barnes’s estate planting. Dark cherries, black raspberry and Damson plum help describe the profile of this Pinot Noir, which picks up lavender, earthiness and spice box tones. It’s an elegant and pure expression of the variety. Suggested pairings include Fennel-Greek Pork Roast and flank steak with garlic mashed potatoes. Awards: SavorNW (gold), Oregon Wine Awards (gold).
This twist-top is a solid choice for day-to-day sipping. Rich aromas of black cherry, cola and caramel are pleasurably rich, while the palate lands with bold flavors of oak, cherry and vanilla ice cream, topped with crushed nuts. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $27,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery. Print...
Aromas of spring blossoms and white stone fruit shape the nose. On the medium-bodied palate, tangy acidity accompanies ripe yellow pear and a hint of bitter almond. Drink soon. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 87. Price. $14,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
In this wine, earthy forest, black tea and black pepper lead the way to a fully concentrated core of thick tannin and bold black cherry and plum. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
The Krug family has 2 acres of Pinot Noir planted on their 25-acre Whidbey Island estate, but they also recently began working with Hezel Family Vineyard off Bayview Road. This bottling reflects the site’s first commercial vintage, and Karen Krug turned the blend Dijon clones 667 and 777 with early ripener Pinot Précoce into a Platinum-winning Pinot Noir. There’s density to the fruity profile of raspberry jam, lemon and spice box notes, joined by strawberry-rhubarb compote, Queen Anne cherries and a lasting squirt of cranberry. Of the 12 Platinums earned in the past five years by Spoiled Dog, six are for her work with Pinot Noir. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
This well-balanced, well-built wine braces frank flavors of dark cherries and black currants with moderate tannins, while hints of cedar, black pepper and rosemary add nice complexity. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $15,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User...
