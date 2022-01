Coeur d’ Alene business executive Mark Lathrop developed TAHIJA as a separate brand from his Red Mountain-focused Liberty Lake Wine Cellars. This work predates the 2020 establishment of the Candy Mountain American Viticultural Area, and it ended up as the top-scoring Sangiovese of the Platinum. It’s not a funky young Brunello but rather a clean, red-fruited and bouncy red with a juicy profile that broadcasts acidity over tannin, making for a slightly rounded mouthfeel and a finish of mocha powder. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold)

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO