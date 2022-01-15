Thirty-Seven 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir (Petaluma Gap)

Two new pinot noirs from Landmark — one from Paso Robles, one from the Sonoma Coast — both from the 2019 vintage. Ready or not:. 2019 Landmark Vineyards Overlook Pinot Noir – Classic Paso Robles pinot, rich with notes of macerated cherries, fresh currants, and an herbal quality that sprinkles in notes of rosemary and thyme as the wine develops on the palate. Light notes of dark chocolate and toffee give the finish a slightly sweet bent. Great balance throughout. A- / $27.
The Krug family has 2 acres of Pinot Noir planted on their 25-acre Whidbey Island estate, but they also recently began working with Hezel Family Vineyard off Bayview Road. This bottling reflects the site’s first commercial vintage, and Karen Krug turned the blend Dijon clones 667 and 777 with early ripener Pinot Précoce into a Platinum-winning Pinot Noir. There’s density to the fruity profile of raspberry jam, lemon and spice box notes, joined by strawberry-rhubarb compote, Queen Anne cherries and a lasting squirt of cranberry. Of the 12 Platinums earned in the past five years by Spoiled Dog, six are for her work with Pinot Noir. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
Even for imbibers who enjoy a good Wine Country getaway, complete with splashy views from an expansive terrace, there are times when hibernation mode kicks in — say, in the winter, when staying home and sipping a glass of wine by the fireplace is hard to resist. The latter presents an ideal situation for considering quieter, boutique producers — especially those who are too small to have their own estate, rely on grapes from other vineyards and lack a tasting room. Instead, they simply let their vino do the talking (and deliver right to your door). One such example: Kutch Wines.
Undoubtedly the most popular wine grape in the country, Chardonnay’s many expressions make it a wine lover’s true delight. From brisk, zesty and fruit-driven unoaked versions to buttery, creamy, oak bombs—and of course the many that strike a fine balance between the two—this grape is no one-trick pony.
This young brand in Carlton, Ore., achieved Platinum in 2021 with three wines. Among those was this Pinot Noir that blends fruit from three vineyards — including Christopher and Bethany Barnes’s estate planting. Dark cherries, black raspberry and Damson plum help describe the profile of this Pinot Noir, which picks up lavender, earthiness and spice box tones. It’s an elegant and pure expression of the variety. Suggested pairings include Fennel-Greek Pork Roast and flank steak with garlic mashed potatoes. Awards: SavorNW (gold), Oregon Wine Awards (gold).
Aromas of spring blossoms and white stone fruit shape the nose. On the medium-bodied palate, tangy acidity accompanies ripe yellow pear and a hint of bitter almond. Drink soon. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 87. Price. $14,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Aromas of ripe white stone fruit, hay and spring blossoms form the nose on this medium-bodied white. On the savory palate, tangy acidity and baking spice accompany ripe pear and Rennet apple before closing on a hint of white almond. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 85. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Appellation.
Aromas of spring blossoms and orchard fruit form the nose along with a pleasant whiff of sun-warmed hay. The tangy, medium-bodied palate offers ripe yellow apple, pear and a hint of bitter almond. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 88. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Appellation. Trentino, Northeastern Italy, Italy. Winery. Print a...
This white wine made from Pinot Noir is always a fun sip, and this vintage shows a tad more pink than usual in the glass. Tightly wound aromas of blood orange, rose petal and Pink Lady apple lead into a palate that flashes with grapefruit, red apple and light melon flavors. Matt Kettmann.
This wine, which comes from select blocks of Rosemary's and Rincon vineyards, only seems to grow more interesting the longer it sits open. Density is the game, with black raspberry, oak and mace on the nose, while the palate roasts plum and berry into darker tones. Nothing sticks out, meaning this will age with grace. Drink now through 2038. Matt Kettmann.
While it doesn’t officially qualify as a “Best Buy!”, this project by Brent Stone is in its second vintage and it’s gobsmacker in terms of quality and price. Half of the lot comes from the King family’s Demeter-farmed estate, and the winemaking regimen includes 20% whole cluster fermentation followed by eight months in 30% new French oak. The approach is bright and classic with Bing cherry, Marionberry and pomegranate juice layered over smooth tannins, offering bits of anise and tapenade. And the success of the 2018 debut vintage prompted the 2021 Pacific Northwest Winery of the Year to triple its production here. Award: Bellingham Northwest (double gold).
Earthy aromas of crushed slate and black tea leaves pair well with the dark-berry character on the nose of this bottling. The palate is structured architecturally, with ample density and tannins that are firm but relenting enough to present the mulberry, black-plum, mushroom, coffee and loamy earth flavors. Drink now through 2034. Matt Kettmann.
In this wine, earthy forest, black tea and black pepper lead the way to a fully concentrated core of thick tannin and bold black cherry and plum. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
This is a very engaging wine from start to finish, beginning with aromas of roasted strawberry, thyme, forest floor and bay leaf on the nose. The palate shows plenty of herbal influence, from bay leaf to pine needle, but also delivers crisp black-raspberry and pepper-spice flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 95.
This is sultry, silky and sophisticated, with impressively integrated layers of cedar, clove and sage over a wealth of rich red fruit. It shows generous oak and a tannic grip that should keep it lively in the bottle for many years. Enjoy from 2028–2038. Virginie Boone. rating. 96. Price.
Winemaker Colin McNany is a name to watch, and this showcase of Clone 2A from this single vineyard is especially impressive. Aromas of sour cherry, bay leaf, sage and dust lead into a palate that's framed by a very chalky tension. Flavors of bright cherry, raspberry, thyme and fennel frond carry through a minty finish. Matt Kettmann.
A block-designate from the producer's estate Quail Hill Vineyard, this wine is thick and powerfully built, with generous oak and tannin. Blue fruit dominates around deft structure and impressive length, the palate dusted in grippy texture and hints of nutmeg and cardamom. Virginie Boone. rating. 96. Price. $85,Buy Now. Designation.
Rich aromas of black cherry, cola, nutmeg and snickerdoodle remain fresh and lively on the nose of this bottling. Brisk acidity frames the dark-cherry flavors, which are enhanced by hints of vanilla and more cola. Matt Kettmann. rating. 94. Price. $75,Buy Now. Designation. Sanford & Benedict Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print...
This widely available wine is worth stocking for midweek enjoyment. Light aromas of lemon, honey, nectarine and crushed white rock lead into a palate of baked apple and lemon juice, all framed by a chalky structure. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. $14,Buy Now. Designation. Riverstone. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
This beautifully balanced blend begins with elegant layers of crumpled flowers, fresh boysenberry and sagebrush on the nose. The palate is framed by firm tannins that give structural weight to the fresh fruit flavors of boysenberry jam as well as purple flowers, thyme and marjoram. Matt Kettmann. rating. 94. Price.
