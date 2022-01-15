Timbre 2019 Opening Act Mission Ranch Pinot Noir (Monterey)

Two new pinot noirs from Landmark — one from Paso Robles, one from the Sonoma Coast — both from the 2019 vintage. Ready or not:. 2019 Landmark Vineyards Overlook Pinot Noir – Classic Paso Robles pinot, rich with notes of macerated cherries, fresh currants, and an herbal quality that sprinkles in notes of rosemary and thyme as the wine develops on the palate. Light notes of dark chocolate and toffee give the finish a slightly sweet bent. Great balance throughout. A- / $27.
This young brand in Carlton, Ore., achieved Platinum in 2021 with three wines. Among those was this Pinot Noir that blends fruit from three vineyards — including Christopher and Bethany Barnes’s estate planting. Dark cherries, black raspberry and Damson plum help describe the profile of this Pinot Noir, which picks up lavender, earthiness and spice box tones. It’s an elegant and pure expression of the variety. Suggested pairings include Fennel-Greek Pork Roast and flank steak with garlic mashed potatoes. Awards: SavorNW (gold), Oregon Wine Awards (gold).
This has aromas of tropical fruit and spring blossoms. On the easygoing palate, tangy acidity frames ripe honeydew, mature white peach and a candied note. Kerin O’Keefe. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Aromas of spring blossoms and white stone fruit shape the nose. On the medium-bodied palate, tangy acidity accompanies ripe yellow pear and a hint of bitter almond. Drink soon. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 87. Price. $14,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
High-toned, fresh and mineral-driven, this wine is cool and coastal in style, with quiet tannins wrapped around crisp pomegranate, rhubarb and forest tones. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Aromas of mature plum, pipe tobacco, forest floor and cedar waft out of the glass. On the brawny palate, the heat of evident alcohol accompanies steeped prune, licorice and dried cherry. Close-grained tannins give it a crushed velvet texture and firm of support. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy...
Even for imbibers who enjoy a good Wine Country getaway, complete with splashy views from an expansive terrace, there are times when hibernation mode kicks in — say, in the winter, when staying home and sipping a glass of wine by the fireplace is hard to resist. The latter presents an ideal situation for considering quieter, boutique producers — especially those who are too small to have their own estate, rely on grapes from other vineyards and lack a tasting room. Instead, they simply let their vino do the talking (and deliver right to your door). One such example: Kutch Wines.
Concentrated body weight gives way to creamy, supple and richly interwoven flavors of cola and black cherry in this vineyard-designate, which is spiky in an endurance of forest floor. Oak tones contribute subtle baking-spice and vanilla tones that work their way into the whole with seamless ease. Virginie Boone. rating.
This white wine made from Pinot Noir is always a fun sip, and this vintage shows a tad more pink than usual in the glass. Tightly wound aromas of blood orange, rose petal and Pink Lady apple lead into a palate that flashes with grapefruit, red apple and light melon flavors. Matt Kettmann.
Showing substantial power and mountainous tannins, this small-production estate red offers savory black fruit and graphite tones alongside a complex array of cocoa powder, crushed rock and violet. The grip underscores a core of mineral-driven intensity that should settle nicely over time. Enjoy from 2028–2035. Virginie Boone. rating. 94.
This twist-top is a solid choice for day-to-day sipping. Rich aromas of black cherry, cola and caramel are pleasurably rich, while the palate lands with bold flavors of oak, cherry and vanilla ice cream, topped with crushed nuts. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $27,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery. Print...
It's rare that The Joy Fantastic Vineyard sells fruit, but it was worth every penny for Winemaker Sunny Doench in this bottling. The nose sails through thyme, marjoram, pepper, prosciutto and brisk red-fruit aromas. The tense, complex palate shows cranberry, black raspberry, lavender and rosemary flavors, with that game kick returning on the finish. Matt Kettmann.
The nose on this bottling is quite dense, showing blackberry jam, graphite, sandalwood and a hint of purple flower. A tobacco-plug flavor is woven through the palate, where wood spice and roasted black-plum flavors vie for attention. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $275,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
This bottling begins with light aromas of honeysuckle, crisp nectarine, wet earth and buttercream on the nose. The palate is smoothly structured, with lemon confit, glazed peach and chalky flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation. Riverview Vineyard Estate Grown. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
The Krug family has 2 acres of Pinot Noir planted on their 25-acre Whidbey Island estate, but they also recently began working with Hezel Family Vineyard off Bayview Road. This bottling reflects the site’s first commercial vintage, and Karen Krug turned the blend Dijon clones 667 and 777 with early ripener Pinot Précoce into a Platinum-winning Pinot Noir. There’s density to the fruity profile of raspberry jam, lemon and spice box notes, joined by strawberry-rhubarb compote, Queen Anne cherries and a lasting squirt of cranberry. Of the 12 Platinums earned in the past five years by Spoiled Dog, six are for her work with Pinot Noir. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
While it doesn’t officially qualify as a “Best Buy!”, this project by Brent Stone is in its second vintage and it’s gobsmacker in terms of quality and price. Half of the lot comes from the King family’s Demeter-farmed estate, and the winemaking regimen includes 20% whole cluster fermentation followed by eight months in 30% new French oak. The approach is bright and classic with Bing cherry, Marionberry and pomegranate juice layered over smooth tannins, offering bits of anise and tapenade. And the success of the 2018 debut vintage prompted the 2021 Pacific Northwest Winery of the Year to triple its production here. Award: Bellingham Northwest (double gold).
Fascinating aromas of chapparal and green peppercorns complement ripe, juicy blackberries and dark cherries in this medium- to full-bodied wine, while a silky texture makes it a pleasure to sip. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $20,Buy Now. Designation. Beyer Ranch. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%. Bottle...
Orange blossom, apricot and a splash of orange juice are present on the nose of this bottling. There's a hit of pithy texture on the palate before riper apple and pear flavors take hold. Matt Kettmann. rating. 89. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Crū. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Uplifting aromas of plump raspberry and mint show on the nose of this bottling. Raspberry and pomegranate form the core of the palate, with dustings of chaparral also in play, leading into a tense, brisk finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $35,Buy Now. Designation. Classic. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
This is a soft and supple 100% varietal wine, made in an elegant, understated style. Blackberry, vanilla and leather provide substance and flavor. The oak is well integrated into the whole. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. $50,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size. 750...
