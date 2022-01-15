Foretell 2016 Pinot Noir (Fort Ross-Seaview)

Two new pinot noirs from Landmark — one from Paso Robles, one from the Sonoma Coast — both from the 2019 vintage. Ready or not:. 2019 Landmark Vineyards Overlook Pinot Noir – Classic Paso Robles pinot, rich with notes of macerated cherries, fresh currants, and an herbal quality that sprinkles in notes of rosemary and thyme as the wine develops on the palate. Light notes of dark chocolate and toffee give the finish a slightly sweet bent. Great balance throughout. A- / $27.
High-toned, fresh and mineral-driven, this wine is cool and coastal in style, with quiet tannins wrapped around crisp pomegranate, rhubarb and forest tones. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
This young brand in Carlton, Ore., achieved Platinum in 2021 with three wines. Among those was this Pinot Noir that blends fruit from three vineyards — including Christopher and Bethany Barnes’s estate planting. Dark cherries, black raspberry and Damson plum help describe the profile of this Pinot Noir, which picks up lavender, earthiness and spice box tones. It’s an elegant and pure expression of the variety. Suggested pairings include Fennel-Greek Pork Roast and flank steak with garlic mashed potatoes. Awards: SavorNW (gold), Oregon Wine Awards (gold).
A block-designate from the producer's estate Quail Hill Vineyard, this wine is thick and powerfully built, with generous oak and tannin. Blue fruit dominates around deft structure and impressive length, the palate dusted in grippy texture and hints of nutmeg and cardamom. Virginie Boone. rating. 96. Price. $85,Buy Now. Designation.
The Krug family has 2 acres of Pinot Noir planted on their 25-acre Whidbey Island estate, but they also recently began working with Hezel Family Vineyard off Bayview Road. This bottling reflects the site’s first commercial vintage, and Karen Krug turned the blend Dijon clones 667 and 777 with early ripener Pinot Précoce into a Platinum-winning Pinot Noir. There’s density to the fruity profile of raspberry jam, lemon and spice box notes, joined by strawberry-rhubarb compote, Queen Anne cherries and a lasting squirt of cranberry. Of the 12 Platinums earned in the past five years by Spoiled Dog, six are for her work with Pinot Noir. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
Even for imbibers who enjoy a good Wine Country getaway, complete with splashy views from an expansive terrace, there are times when hibernation mode kicks in — say, in the winter, when staying home and sipping a glass of wine by the fireplace is hard to resist. The latter presents an ideal situation for considering quieter, boutique producers — especially those who are too small to have their own estate, rely on grapes from other vineyards and lack a tasting room. Instead, they simply let their vino do the talking (and deliver right to your door). One such example: Kutch Wines.
This white wine made from Pinot Noir is always a fun sip, and this vintage shows a tad more pink than usual in the glass. Tightly wound aromas of blood orange, rose petal and Pink Lady apple lead into a palate that flashes with grapefruit, red apple and light melon flavors. Matt Kettmann.
This bottling, which is based on the Alban clone and underwent 30% whole-cluster fermentation, shows a savory mix of kelpy seashore and raw meat aromas alongside roasted plum and purple-flower scents. Cracked black-pepper and grilled black-currant flavor appear on the sip, which is wrapped in a firm texture. Matt Kettmann.
Orange blossom, apricot and a splash of orange juice are present on the nose of this bottling. There's a hit of pithy texture on the palate before riper apple and pear flavors take hold. Matt Kettmann. rating. 89. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Crū. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Winemaker Colin McNany is a name to watch, and this showcase of Clone 2A from this single vineyard is especially impressive. Aromas of sour cherry, bay leaf, sage and dust lead into a palate that's framed by a very chalky tension. Flavors of bright cherry, raspberry, thyme and fennel frond carry through a minty finish. Matt Kettmann.
Aromas of mature plum, pipe tobacco, forest floor and cedar waft out of the glass. On the brawny palate, the heat of evident alcohol accompanies steeped prune, licorice and dried cherry. Close-grained tannins give it a crushed velvet texture and firm of support. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy...
From old vines planted as far back as 1971, this is an utterly fascinating bottling. Lively aromas of gardenia and honeysuckle are soft and enveloping, then cut by yuzu rind and Asian pear flesh. The palate is framed in a chalky tension, which provides the textural platform for generous flavors of Meyer lemon curd, wet rocks and underripe melon to steal the show. Matt Kettmann.
Aromas of ripe white stone fruit, hay and spring blossoms form the nose on this medium-bodied white. On the savory palate, tangy acidity and baking spice accompany ripe pear and Rennet apple before closing on a hint of white almond. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 85. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Appellation.
From the great estate at high elevation, this wine is substantially structured and built to age, with dusty graphite notes and grippy tannin. Sage, currant and bay leaf ride a lengthy palate of savory intensity, a mix of tobacco, lavender and plum that are immensely pleasing and complex. Enjoy best from 2027–2035. Virginie Boone.
Light hibiscus tea, cinnamon and pomegranate aromas kick off the nose to this bottling from a vineyard right near the Santa Lucia Highlands. It hits the palate with lively and brisk raspberry and plum flavors, as an Earl Grey tea element rises on the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price.
Earthy aromas of crushed slate and black tea leaves pair well with the dark-berry character on the nose of this bottling. The palate is structured architecturally, with ample density and tannins that are firm but relenting enough to present the mulberry, black-plum, mushroom, coffee and loamy earth flavors. Drink now through 2034. Matt Kettmann.
Aromas of spring blossoms and orchard fruit form the nose along with a pleasant whiff of sun-warmed hay. The tangy, medium-bodied palate offers ripe yellow apple, pear and a hint of bitter almond. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 88. Price. $20,Buy Now. Variety. Appellation. Trentino, Northeastern Italy, Italy. Winery. Print a...
Proprietor Jason Haas is amplifying the freshness on his family's estate wines, as evidenced in this blend of 39% Mourvèdre, 30% Grenache, 21% Syrah and 10% Counoise. Snappy and vibrant aromas of raspberry and fennel pollen lead into a bright palate of lavender, smashed red fruits and delicate chaparral herbs. Matt Kettmann.
Stewed cherries, nutmeg and cola aromas show on the lush nose of this bottling. The star anise and mace-spice elements take center stage on the palate, where baked cherry and berry flavors fall into the backdrop. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. $46,Buy Now. Designation. Twin Creeks. Variety. Winery. Print a...
There's a pleasant nutty quality to the nose of this bottling, alongside aromas of baked lemon, apricot and white flower. It's full bodied on the palate but not overly rich, as nectarine, ripe pear and baked apricot flavors are cut by a pinch of sea salt. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93.
Comments / 0