The mystery of Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup ‘goal’ has been solved
Cristiano Ronaldo threw his hands in the air in belief that he scored a pivotal, and historic, goal for Portugal. His restraint to unleash his iconic “Siu” celebration, however, suggests he harbored some doubt about who was responsible. In the 54th minute of Portugal’s 2-0 World Cup win over Uruguay on Monday, the 37-year-old megastar appeared to head in a cross from Bruno Fernandes to give the team a 1-0 lead. The goal would have marked Ronaldo’s ninth at a World Cup, bringing him level with the legendary Eusebio as the nation’s all-time leading scorer at the tournament. Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammates...
How will Jewison Bennette’s World Cup experience impact his Sunderland form?
Being hauled off after Costa Rica got scudded in the first game can’t have been great for his confidence, but they were better in their second game against Japan and Jewi’s role was more limited, coming on from the bench and doing a decent job. Being an eighteen...
Liverpool Women vs. Blackburn Rovers Women: Preview & Predicted Line-Ups
If Liverpool’s WSL return has started with some stumbles, a competition they’ve done well in so far has been the Continental Cup. The tournament continues on Sunday when Liverpool host Blackburn Rovers in the third match of the group stages. Previously, Liverpool bested both Sunderland and Leicester City,...
Reay’s Riddle: What needs to change if Sunderland Women are to rescue their season?
Well, I’ve been sat here a short while trying to think of some ideas to get our season going, and it’s not an easy one to answer. I’m sure manager Mel Reay is leaving no stone unturned to work out a way to get the goals we need to start moving up the league.
Manchester City Date Changes Confirmed
Manchester City have confirmed three new dates for matches to be played in the New Year. Two of the matches, against North London duo Spurs and Arsenal, were cancelled earlier in the year and will be played within the first few weeks of 2023. City’s home defeat match against Spurs,...
Cuti Romero likely benched for Argentina-Mexico, “fed up” with injury
This might be old news to most of you but it’s new to me, so with just over an hour before Argentina takes the field against Mexico in the World Cup, I’m writing it up anyway. According to Miguel Delaney writing in the Independent, Cuti Romero is likely going to be on the bench in today’s match. The reason? Romero just can’t shake the injury that has kept him on Tottenham Hotspur’s bench for the past couple of months.
Match Report: Manchester City Women Down Sunderland
Manchester City Women secured their 7th straight victory as they brushed Sunderland aside at the Academy Stadium. Goals from Julie Blakstad, Hayley Raso and Bunny Shaw saw off the Lady Black Cats on a sunny afternoon that saw the City faithful lean their support to former blue Jill Scott, who appeared in the final of TV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
World Cup Recaps: England 0-0 USA | Americans Impress in North Atlantic Stalemate
The meeting between England and the United States on Friday was one of the most anticipated matchups of the group stage in this year’s World Cup, and although it did not deliver in terms of goals, it was a very entertaining and interesting battle. Many had expected a convincing English victory, especially considering the Three Lion’s demolition of Iran and the US’ second half slump against Wales during the first round of fixtures. However, the United States rose to the occasion, outshooting England 10 to 8 and winning 7 corners to England’s 3. The best chances for the Yanks came through Christian Pulisic, who clattered the bar with a left-footed strike, and Weston McKennie, who sailed what would be the highest xG chance up into the crowd in the first half.
FA Cup Draw: Manchester City Get Chelsea Again
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made and City will face Chelsea again to progress to the next round. Just as it was in the League Cup, City will welcome the Stamford Bridge outfit to Manchester, meaning the two teams will play each other at least four times this season.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 29
Hello hello - It could be easy to forget, but there’s actually a lot of club football going on in the world right now. In fact, the FA Cup is still ongoing as clubs like Hartlepool, Walsall and Chesterfield were among the clubs to advance to the next round.
Newcastle to face Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup’s 3rd Round
The draw for the 3rd Round of the Emirates FA Cup took place on Monday and luck wanted Newcastle United to face Sheffield Wednesday away from home at Hillsborough. The game will take place across the weekend of Saturday, 7th Jan. and Sunday, 8th. Jan, with the precise date still to be announced.
Monday November 28th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Henderson the Player who “Looks After” Jude Bellingham in England Camp
Liverpool fans have been quick to notice that in pictures from the England camp at the World Cup, club captain Jordan Henderson and widely reported top transfer target Jude Bellingham at times appear nearly inseparable. Now, that has been confirmed as more than just confirmation bias from Liverpool fans seeking...
Man City vs. Spurs match rescheduled for January 19, 2023
Hey, more non-World Cup news! Tottenham Hotspur announced today that they have found a date for Spurs’ trip to Manchester City in early 2023. The match was originally scheduled for September, but was postponed (along with the rest of that weekend of fixtures) after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
On This Day (28 November 1998): Sunderland hit Bruce’s Blades for four at Bramall Lane!
When Michael Gray missed that penalty at a dilapidated Wembley Stadium in May 1998 it felt like the end of the World. Following relegation from our first season in the Premier League we moved into our brand-spanking new home, and after a wobbly start, we were flying. In most other seasons, 90 points would have seen us finish in the top two, but Dave Bassett’s Nottingham Forest and Bryan Robson’s Middlesbrough did the business and pipped us to the post.
Everton drawn away against Manchester United in FA Cup Third Round
Everton have been drawn away at fellow Premier League side Manchester United in the FA Cup Third Round. The tie will take place over the weekend of Friday 6th January to Monday 9th January. The fixture date, kick-off time and ticket details will be confirmed in due course. The game will come for the Blues between two home games, against Brighton on 3rd January and against Southampton 14th January.
Tottenham January transfer window primer: Talkin’ Goalkeepers
We are continuing with the January transfer window primer series today, and this time the focus is on goalkeepers. Hugo Lloris has been between the sticks at Tottenham Hotspur for what feels like forever, and he’s been an extremely reliable option since he joined the club from Lyon in 2012. Hugo’s elite shot-stopping ability is what has established him as one of the best goalkeepers in the past decade, which includes his status as the French national team’s number one in that same period. However, Lloris has always had mistakes in his locker in large part due to lapses of concentration, and at times has shown some discomfort in having the ball at his feet and playing out of the back.
Liverpool Draw Wolves in FA Cup Third Round Proper
The draw for the FA Cup third round proper occurred Monday evening at Anfield, as Liverpool are the current holders of the domestic trophy. Liverpool have draw Wolverhampton Wanderers as their opponents in the first round they’ll feature in for this year’s competition. Though not the toughest draw in the competition — Manchester City face Chelsea again, Manchester United face Everton, and Crystal Palace face Southampton — it’s never good to draw a Premier League side so early in the competition.
Reading Draw Watford In The FA Cup
The third round of the world's oldest cup competition has rolled around once again and, as David Brent once said, “this is big boy sh*t”. All Prem and Champ teams enter the fray like the big lads in Year 10 strolling down the corridors of their local comprehensive school.
View From The Dolan: Junior Hoilett World Cup Special (Croatia)
Typically, I settled down early for this game to gather the team news, appreciate our Sweet Canadian Prince and fully get behind (well, not fully, but you know what I mean) the Maple Leafs. After the savagery of Friday morning, I wasn't ready for any more disappointment in the shape of young Junior not starting - which, of course, happened.
