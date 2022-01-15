The meeting between England and the United States on Friday was one of the most anticipated matchups of the group stage in this year’s World Cup, and although it did not deliver in terms of goals, it was a very entertaining and interesting battle. Many had expected a convincing English victory, especially considering the Three Lion’s demolition of Iran and the US’ second half slump against Wales during the first round of fixtures. However, the United States rose to the occasion, outshooting England 10 to 8 and winning 7 corners to England’s 3. The best chances for the Yanks came through Christian Pulisic, who clattered the bar with a left-footed strike, and Weston McKennie, who sailed what would be the highest xG chance up into the crowd in the first half.

2 DAYS AGO