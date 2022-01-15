Meet the the Writer: Kiya Wilhelm

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Kove, otherwise known as Sensei John Kreese, is hosting his own Cobra Kai podcast.
The actor has teamed up with LiveOne-owned audio platform PodcastOne, to launch Cobra Koves.
The series, which launches on January 20, will see Kove, who starred in the original Karate Kid movies as well as the television spin-off, and his kids, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, recap episodes of the Netflix drama series.
Kove will also share stories from the original trilogy of movies as well as give insight into their own family. It will also feature a range of guests including actors, athletes, musicians, and psychology...
Comments / 0