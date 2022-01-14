ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aly & AJ Perform On Good Morning America, Launch Into Exciting 2022

By GGM Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Aly & AJ perform on Good Morning America and GMA 3, continuing The Fader’s 2021 proclamation that “​​Aly & AJ just keep winning”. Paired with new music, a festival spot at BottleRock, and an international tour (including sold-out shows in NYC and LA), 2022 is set to be another banner...

Geneviève Racette Debuts Stunning “Someone” Featuring Dallas Green

January 14, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Québécois singer-songwriter Geneviève Racette had no idea how far an off-the-cuff Instagram story would carry her when she posted a cover of City and Colour’s “Hello, I’m in Delaware” after repeated listenings on a homeward-bound flight from Toronto. Things moved swiftly after that. Racette’s teenage musical hero Dallas Green (City and Colour) liked her post and extended a warm complement of Racette’s own music, singing, and writing. “I thought someone was trolling me,” she remembers. “That message made me feel so good, it’s indescribable. Getting validation from one of my songwriting heroes was pretty cool.” Fast forward to current day, where Racette and Green’s friendship has led to a hauntingly beautiful collaboration on Racette’s upcoming album, Satellite. Today, Racette released “Someone feat. Dallas Green,” a slow-burning study on desire, temptation, seduction, and fantasy; and the guilt and shame that comes with it. “I want to dance, I want to run, but I gotta go home to someone. I want to jump the gun but I gotta go home to someone,” the pair sings longingly in the song’s refrain.
NASHVILLE, TN
ALI SPERRY RELEASES FEMINIST ANTHEM “COOL UNDER PRESSURE” + “IN FRONT OF US” LP OUT MARCH 11

Nashville-based artist Ali Sperry has announced her forthcoming LP In Front Of Us, due out on March 11th, with the release of its lead single “Cool Under Pressure.” The venerated singer/songwriter was inspired to write the song after watching the 2020 U.S. Vice Presidential debate. “Kamala Harris was a force to be reckoned with that night and made a deep impact on me,” Sperry recalls. “I stirred with pride to be a woman, pride to witness such a woman demonstrating her ability for leadership. The way she elegantly fought for her time to speak, insisted upon it, was almost shocking to me, as it was an example too-seldom seen,” she continues. “I thought about this debate in the weeks to come and lyrics began to emerge. I called on my impressions of that night and quotes from our now-Vice President, as well as reflections on other women leaders of our time.” “Cool Under Pressure” was co-written with friend, fellow singer/songwriter, and frequent collaborator Carey Ott.
NASHVILLE, TN
King Princess shares new track “Little Bother” featuring Fousheé, tour with Kacey Musgraves begins next week

“I have been a big fan of Fousheé for a while, so when we started DM’ing and eventually set a date in the studio, it was a dream,” King Princess says. “‘Little Bother’ kind of came out of nowhere; Zach had the guitar part and Fou and I just started going off. It became this song about tiptoeing around someone you’ve lost and feeling like a pest. It poses questions to a person who may not be listening at all and I think that’s a beautiful sentiment.”
MUSIC
Rising Country Songwriter and Performing Artist Dallas Remington, Releases “One Night Rodeo”

NASHVILLE, TENN. – (January 14, 2022) – Rising Country songwriter and performing artist, Dallas Remington, known for her energy and ambition, has released a new single, “One Night Rodeo,” to digital music platforms. The song was written by Dallas Remington, Mark Narmore and Kasey Tyndall. Production, engineering and mixing was by Corey Lawson at Claw Sound Studios with mastering by Harold Larue Mastering. Studio musicians on the project included drums and percussion by Dave Ryan, bass, electric, acoustic guitar, keys and mandolin by Corey Lawson, dobro and pedal steel were played by Kyle Everson and background vocals were added by Corey Lawson. “One Night Rodeo” is available on all digital streaming and download platforms at smarturl.it/onenightrodeo.
NASHVILLE, TN
COUNTRY-POP SONGSTRESS ASHLYN MARIE RELEASES DEBUT SINGLE “BLINDHORSE BLUES”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 14th, 2022) – Country-pop crossover artist, Ashlyn Marie, releases her debut release “Blind Horse Blues.” The debut release was produced by Billboard-charting producer Brandon Manley (RVSHVD, Chase Matthews, David Morris). Listen to “Blind Horse Blues” here. “I wrote this song nearly a...
MUSIC
Allegra Krieger Announces New Album Precious Thing Out 3/4 via Northern Spy

Brooklyn, NY based singer-songwriter Allegra Krieger today announced her new album Precious Thing will be released March 4, 2022 via Northern Spy Records. On the wistful lead single/video “Taking It In,” Krieger grapples with losing something important to her after watching it fall apart, and she winds her soft vocals around a circular acoustic guitar melody. Strings swell as flashes of memories drift in and out, from laughing on a beach to driving in a fit of anger, yet Krieger’s voice remains comforting and ever so lovely.
BROOKLYN, NY
Samantha Fish announces rescheduled October 2022 UK Tour and adds three new dates

“Hello to all my friends over in the UK and Europe. Once again due to the nature of the pandemic and the different restrictions imposed across Europe, I’ve reluctantly had to reschedule my February 2022 dates to October 2022. We’ve added 3 more shows in Oxford, Glasgow, and Southampton to the tour, so I’ll be able to play for even more of you. We’re working on the European dates, and I hope to have some news on those for you soon.”
