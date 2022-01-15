ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Godfather’ Returns to Theaters For 50th Anniversary

By Matt Singer
103GBF
103GBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If two endless years of a pandemic haven’t made you feel ancient enough, here’s a fun fact: 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Godfather. That’s right; The Godfather is 50 years old. Francis Ford Coppola’s epic crime saga won the 1972 Academy Award for Best Picture, and...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheHDRoom

Restored ‘The Godfather’ Headed to 4K Ultra HD and Theaters

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, a special milestone that prompted a complete restoration of all three films in the trilogy. That restoration is coming to both theaters and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital in the near future. Update: The Godfather Trilogy...
MOVIES
103GBF

The Worst Superhero Movies Ever Made

As evidenced by the sheer amount of stuff we publish about superheroes on this site, it should be clear that we here at ScreenCrush love comic-book movies. We don’t love every superhero movie, though. Just like any other genre, comic-book movies have produced some all-time classics and some all-time stinkers.
MOVIES
103GBF

James Gunn Says ‘Guardians 3’ Will Not Be What People Expect

James Gunn has offered fans an update on Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, and all signs point to a really fun movie — even if it’s not the one we expect. In a recent interview with Collider, Gunn opened up about the progress being made on the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and how he’s “really happy” with what the creative team has already delivered.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Variety

Variety Studio Returns to Sundance With Virtual Interviews in Collaboration With Audible

Variety is returning to the Sundance Film Festival, hosting virtual interviews in the Variety Studio in collaboration with Audible. Throughout the festival, videos from the studio will appear on Variety.com beginning on Jan. 21. The virtual interview studio will feature interviews with the festival’s top directors and talents including Elizabeth Banks (“Call Jane”), John Boyega (“892”), Connie Britton (“892”), Sterling K. Brown (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”), Oscar De La Hoya (“La Guerra Civil”), Abigail Disney (“The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales”), Lena Dunham (“Sharp Stick”), Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Fresh”), Jesse Eisenberg (“When You Finish Saving the World”), Colin Farrell (“After Yang”), Regina Hall (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” and “Master”), Dakota Johnson...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Oldest Oscar Winner Of All Time

The first Academy Awards were given out in 1929 based on voting by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). What was a private dinner to host the awards ceremony has now become a public spectacle viewed by millions of people each year, in a television show that goes on for […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#The Godfather#Dolby Cinemas#Amc Theatres#Paramount
103GBF

Why Heath Ledger’s Joker Became One of the Most Popular Movie Characters Ever

There have been a lot of Jokers through the years in TV shows, cartoons, and movies. But Heath Ledger’s Joker stands alone from the rest. For some reason, that version of the character resonated with audiences in a way that no other Joker has before or since. And it can’t just be his cool costume or unusual makeup or Ledger’s dynamic performance — most Jokers have had fun costumes and makeup and they’re often played by incredible actors, from Jack Nicholson to Joaquin Phoenix.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Boys Of Summer’: Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner & More Board Family Adventure Pic Toplined By Mel Gibson And Mason Thames

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Nora Zehetner (Grey’s Anatomy), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years), Abby James Witherspoon (Secret Headquarters) and Noah Cottrell (Punky Brewster) have joined the cast of Boys of Summer, the family adventure film from actor-director David Henrie (This Is the Year, Wizards of Waverly Place) that is now in production in North Carolina. They will star alongside the previously announced Mel Gibson and Mason Thames. In the film scripted by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), a local boy (Thames) whose best friend is mysteriously taken begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the...
MOVIES
103GBF

Evan Rachel Wood Documentary Chronicling Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegation to Screen at Sundance

It was almost a year ago that actress Evan Rachel Wood ended previous speculation and named Marilyn Manson as her abuser after first speaking in 2018 about her history with domestic violence. As 2022 begins, we will get some more insight into that decision as a new documentary based on Wood's activism, titled Phoenix Rising, is set to screen at the Sundance Film festival. It will also air in two parts on HBO in the coming months.
MOVIES
Sedona.Biz

Sedona International Film Festival to Present Classic Al Jolson Biopics

The Jolson Story On January 25 At 3:30 Pm; Jolson Sings Again On January 26 At 3:30 Pm Sedona News – Before there was Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, Kanye and Jay-Z, Justin Beiber and Beyonce, Madonna and Michael Jackson, The Boss and Billy Joel, before there was Barbra, Elvis, Frank, or Judy . . . a [...] The post Sedona International Film Festival to Present Classic Al Jolson Biopics appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The US Sun

What was Sidney Poitier’s net worth?

THE ACTING career of late Hollywood film icon, Sidney Poitier, spans decades of movie appearances. Poitier amassed a notable amount of wealth throughout his cinematic career, thanks to his many years in the business. What was Sidney Poitier's net worth?. Sidney Poitier is widely regarded as one of the great...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gritty new sci-fi movie is unexpectedly taking Netflix by storm

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more Apocalyptic movies are having a bit of a moment on Netflix right now. One of the biggest Korean-language releases in recent memory on the streamer, for example, is The Silent Sea. It told the story of a special team sent to the moon to retrieve an important sample from a research facilty. Meanwhile, back home, Earth has undergone “desertification.” And in addition to The Silent Sea, there’s also Don’t Look Up — a polarizing climate change allegory from director Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy