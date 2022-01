For the past couple of days, I've been using Windows 11 SE as my main operating system, running on a Surface Laptop SE. Windows 11 SE is a special education-first and education-only version of Windows, that is a lot like regular Windows 11, but with some tweaks for schools. Again, it only comes pre-installed on a select new wave of education devices and isn't a Windows edition that you can download or buy on your own. That makes it quite unique, and, even with its limits (since I configured without Microsoft Intune), it's quite interesting to use as a Microsoft fan.

