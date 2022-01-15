ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Mets Morning News: Happy International Signing Day!

By Michael Drago
Amazin' Avenue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the DH is indeed added to the National League next year, would Kyle Schwarber be a good target for the Amazins?. Former Mets pitcher Turk Wendell talked about his major league career while also offering his thoughts on the modern game. Around the National League East. Talking Chop...

FanSided

Why didn’t the Yankees just sign Zack Wheeler if they almost traded for him?

Cold take’d again! What a bummer. But who saw this coming? Nobody really thought Zack Wheeler would become a Cy Young contender after leaving the Mets for the Phillies. It seems like the New York Yankees saw it coming, though, which makes their decision making after the 2019 season a bit puzzling. Just a bit, though. After all, they still signed Gerrit Cole … though that was for a record-breaking $324 million.
elitesportsny.com

Mets sign Simon Juan in strong international signing class

Five-tool outfielders from the Dominican Republic headline the Mets’ signing class. New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler got busy in his first international signing period with the club. The Mets had a total pool of $5,179,700 to sign free agent prospects. The biggest name on the list for...
Amazin' Avenue

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2022: INF/OF Jaylen Palmer

Acquired: 2018 MLB Draft, 22nd Round (Holy Cross High School) Canarsie native Jaylen Palmer attended Holy Cross High School over in Flushing, about 15 minutes over from Citi Field. His first few years in high school were relatively unremarkable, but a massive growth spurt changed all of that. Between his sophomore and junior years, he developed from a scrawny 5’5”, 150-pound undersized middle infielder into a 6’3”, 195-pound athlete. That year, he hit .308/.439/.371 in 28 games for the Holy Cross Knights, putting himself on the map and gaining the attention of major league scouts. He was even better in his senior year, hitting .286/.511/.476 in 24 games.
Amazin' Avenue

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2022: OF Alexander Ramirez

Acquired: IFA, June 2, 2019 (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) Intrigued by Alex Ramirez’ future potential due to his athleticism and projection, increases to his batting practice power and speed, the Mets made officially signing the young outfielder a priority, and on July 2, 2019- the first day of the 2019-2020 international rookie free agent signing window- the organization tendered Ramirez a contract worth $2.05 million dollars, the third highest given to an international rookie in franchise history, behind fellow top-prospects Francisco Alvarez and Ronny Mauricio. He would have suited up in 2020 had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic and made his professional debut during the fall instructional league instead. He performed well during extended spring training and made his debut in organized games in 2021 with the St. Lucie Mets, an extremely aggressive assignment. The second-youngest player in the Low-A Southeast and one of three 18-year-olds to play in the league along with Pittsburgh’s Alexander Mojica and the Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez, Ramirez appeared in 76 games and held his own. All in all, he was roughly a league average hitter, batting .258/.326/.384 with 5 home runs, 16 stolen bases in 23 attempts, and a 23:104 walk:strikeout ratio.
wesb.com

Yankees Sign Arias to $4 Million Deal

The New York Yankees agree to a $4 million deal with top international prospect Roderick Arias. The 17-year-old Arias is from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, and the Yankees were especially impressed by his arm at shortstop, as well as his ability to switch-hit.
thinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Score Big With International Free Agent Signings

The Dodgers have always been known as one of the biggest and most formidable players in the international free agent market, and 2022 is no exception. In 2021, the signing period began on January 15 and ran through December. The same rules apply to this year. Prior to the pandemic, the signing period didn’t begin until July.
FanSided

Braves: A Freddie Freeman contract to beat out Yankees, Dodgers

The Braves know exactly what they have to offer Freddie Freeman to take him off the free agent market — they’re just unwilling to go there for now. The pressure on the Braves from Freeman’s camp has been growing all offseason. Even in an MLB lockout where contract negotiations are forbidden, it would seem Freeman’s return to Atlanta — once seen as a guarantee — is far from that all of a sudden. The Yankees and Dodgers remain significant competition for Freeman’s services.
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: The moment Anthony Volpe became a phenom, Yankees ‘expected’ to be in Japanese slugger

In the bottom of the ninth inning, New York Yankees star minor-league shortstop Anthony Volpe smashed a walk-off homer in a come from behind win against the Bradenton Marauders on June 19 of last year. Volpe launched two homers in the game, contributing a triple off the centerfield wall early in the contest in addition. At the time, Volpe had been enjoying a 15 game streak recording a hit in each. This was the moment he truly put himself on the map on a grander scale.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Braves legend Greg Maddux reveals the shocking reason why deal with Yankees fell through in 1992

The New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves dominated the baseball world in the 1990s, as they were the two most successful franchises of the decade. Of course, the Yankees dynasty of the 90s was known for their homegrown core of players, such as Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. The Braves dominated the National League thanks to one of the best starting pitching rotations that baseball fans will ever see, featuring Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, though they were defeated by New York twice in the World Series. But, what if someone like Maddux, perhaps the best pitcher of his era, was on the Yankees instead? According to Maddux himself, he almost joined the Yankees in 1992 but the deal fell through for a shocking reason. Appearing on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast, Maddux revealed the shocking reason why his deal fell through with the Yankees.
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees might have stumbled upon another underrate bullpen arm

The New York Yankees and the other 29 MLB teams have had their hands tied since Commissioner Rob Manfred imposed a lockout following an impasse in coming to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Unfortunately, that meant that it halted players and teams from even talking together, thus halting all MLB 40 man roster transactions. But that doesn’t mean that the teams can’t make meaningful moves to improve their minor league system, and the Yankees have done just that.
FanSided

What’s the Dodgers’ long-term plan at shortstop?

Corey Seager’s gone. Trea Turner isn’t under contract beyond next season. Gavin Lux is falling out of favor in short order. So what’s the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ long-term plan at arguably the most important position on the field?. Why do we ask? Because recent projections indicate...
FanSided

DJ LeMahieu facing critical year for New York Yankees

The New York Yankees lineup struggled as a whole in 2021. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were the only regulars in the lineup that posted an OPS+ above league average. Anthony Rizzo and Luke Voit joined that duo as the only players on the Yankees with more than 50 plate appearances to reach that mark. This was not what the Yankees had expected at all.
FanSided

Full list of new Atlanta Braves added on International Signing day

Yesterday we told you of the biggest signings as the International market opened. The Atlanta Braves weren’t done, though. The Atlanta Braves were quite busy in Latin America yesterday — for the first time in several years. With no restrictions on their actions — well, other than obeying...
