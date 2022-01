Camp Flashback by Dunwoody Preservation Trust. Times and dates are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays - June 13-17, June 20-24, July 11-15 and July 18-22. Registration is open for this summer camp at 1870 Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. This only history camp in Dunwoody will be back for its fifth year. DPT members will receive a 10% discount at $250/camper/week. For non-DPT members, the price is $300/camper/week. For extended hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, the cost is $100/camper/week. Register: DunwoodyPreservationTrust.org/camp-flashback.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO