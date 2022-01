The original Patsy’s Pizzeria has been in this very same location since 1933, when Pasquale ‘Patsy’ himself opened the doors. And the pizza looks like the results of a Google image search of “NYC pizza” - although if you called it ordinary, that would be very wrong. When you’re here, it doesn’t matter if you’re getting a whole pie or just a slice from the counter. What does matter is that you’ll need to order the plain – it’s thin and soft but holds up the bright red sauce and big circles of mozzarella cheese, and it’s the reason you’re coming to Patsy’s.

