The new year has officially started, so why does it still feel like we're still stuck in 2020? Part of it has to be the fact that face masks, KN95s in particular, are selling out again. Katie Holmes recently wore a plaid KN95 by one of Hollywood's go-to brands, Maskc, and it's now been sold out for weeks with a waitlist in the tens of thousands. Jennifer Lopez, though, has an Oprah-approved favorite from Amazon that's just as stylish, and it's miraculously still in stock.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO