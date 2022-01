Searching for a foolproof way to cook boneless, skinless chicken breasts that you can actually get excited about? You and me both, as I typically find chicken breasts to be lacking in flavor and difficult to cook through without drying out. That’s why I came up with this bacon-wrapped chicken recipe that takes its cues from Devils on Horseback, the classic party appetizer of roasted dates wrapped in bacon and stuffed in blue cheese. It’s a preparation that checks all of the boxes for me: always tender, well-seasoned meat; lots of big, bold, complementary flavors, and simple, streamlined steps that are easy to execute on a busy night.

