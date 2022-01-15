ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans Wire's staff picks and predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dnmcu_0dmgeIqC00

The NFL playoffs will officially begin on Saturday, the first day of Super Wild Card Weekend, but the Tennessee Titans will be watching the action from home.

Tennessee is the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which means they get a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Green Bay Packers are in the top spot in the NFC.

The Titans and Packers will face the lowest-remaining seeds in the Divisional Round next week after this weekend’s games.

Before we get to our staff picks, here’s a look at the schedule:

Saturday’s games

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals: 3:30 p.m. CST (NBC)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: 7:15 p.m. CT (CBS)

Sunday’s games

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Noon CST (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys: 3:30 p.m. CST (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs: 7:15 p.m. CST (NBC

Monday’s game

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: 7:15 p.m. CST (ESPN, ABC)

Now, a look at how our staff thinks things will go this weekend.

Raiders at Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHsyT_0dmgeIqC00
AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Tyler Rowland: Bengals 31, Raiders 21

Shaun Calderon: Bengals 27, Raiders 24

Mike Moraitis: Bengals 28, Raiders 23

Ryan Sikes: Raiders 27, Bengals 24 – Bengals have lost seven straight Wild Card Round games while Las Vegas is coming off a big overtime win against the Chargers.

Patriots at Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKS6y_0dmgeIqC00
Syndication: Democrat And Chronicle

Rowland: Patriots 17, Bills 14

Calderon: Bills 20, Patriots 16

Moraitis: Bills 23, Patriots 20

Sikes: Bills 31, Patriots 21 – Josh Allen lit up the Pats to the tune of 314 yards and three touchdowns in Foxborough in Week 16. Now, these two teams meet in Buffalo.

Eagles at Bucs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UidOf_0dmgeIqC00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Rowland: Bucs 23, Eagles 16

Calderon: Bucs 30, Eagles 21

Moraitis: Bucs 27, Eagles 20

Sikes: Bucs 34, Eagles 17 – Tom Brady. Next question.

49ers at Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BotAF_0dmgeIqC00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rowland: 49ers 28, Cowboys 27

Calderon: 49ers 26, Cowboys 24

Moraitis: 49ers 27, Cowboys 24

Sikes: Cowboys 30, 49ers 20 – Dak Prescott was red-hot down the home stretch of the regular season, including a five-touchdown performance in the finale.

Steelers at Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19li3D_0dmgeIqC00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rowland: Chiefs 24, Steelers 10

Calderon: Steelers 24, Chiefs 21

Moraitis: Chiefs 31, Steelers 20

Sikes: Chiefs 37, Steelers 17 – Even Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t believe the Steelers actually have a chance.

Cardinals at Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mF8s0_0dmgeIqC00
Syndication: Arizona Republic

Rowland: Rams 27, Cardinals 24

Calderon: Cardinals 30, Rams 28

Moraitis: Rams 31, Cardinals 30

Sikes: Rams 31, Cardinals 28 – This could end up being the best game of the weekend, and it’s on Monday Night. Matt Stafford and the Rams by a field goal late.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Rams#American Football#Titans Wire#Super Wild Card Weekend#Afc#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#Las Vegas Raiders#Nbc#Buffalo Bills#Cbs Rrb#Kansas City Chiefs#Espn#Abc#Bengals 27#Bengals 28#Bengals 24#Chargers#Bills Rowland
rockytopinsider.com

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds — NFL Divisional Playoffs

While the rest of the AFC playoff teams were in action this weekend, the Tennessee Titans took some much-needed time thanks to a bye. Following three playoff games that were all won by fellow AFC division champions, now the Titans know who they’ll face in their postseason opener. Tennessee...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night. Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles in the first Monday Night Football game on Monday evening.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy