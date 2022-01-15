Titans Wire's staff picks and predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs will officially begin on Saturday, the first day of Super Wild Card Weekend, but the Tennessee Titans will be watching the action from home.

Tennessee is the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which means they get a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Green Bay Packers are in the top spot in the NFC.

The Titans and Packers will face the lowest-remaining seeds in the Divisional Round next week after this weekend’s games.

Before we get to our staff picks, here’s a look at the schedule:

Saturday’s games

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals: 3:30 p.m. CST (NBC)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: 7:15 p.m. CT (CBS)

Sunday’s games

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Noon CST (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys: 3:30 p.m. CST (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs: 7:15 p.m. CST (NBC

Monday’s game

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: 7:15 p.m. CST (ESPN, ABC)

Now, a look at how our staff thinks things will go this weekend.

Raiders at Bengals

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Tyler Rowland: Bengals 31, Raiders 21

Shaun Calderon: Bengals 27, Raiders 24

Mike Moraitis: Bengals 28, Raiders 23

Ryan Sikes: Raiders 27, Bengals 24 – Bengals have lost seven straight Wild Card Round games while Las Vegas is coming off a big overtime win against the Chargers.

Patriots at Bills

Syndication: Democrat And Chronicle

Rowland: Patriots 17, Bills 14

Calderon: Bills 20, Patriots 16

Moraitis: Bills 23, Patriots 20

Sikes: Bills 31, Patriots 21 – Josh Allen lit up the Pats to the tune of 314 yards and three touchdowns in Foxborough in Week 16. Now, these two teams meet in Buffalo.

Eagles at Bucs

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Rowland: Bucs 23, Eagles 16

Calderon: Bucs 30, Eagles 21

Moraitis: Bucs 27, Eagles 20

Sikes: Bucs 34, Eagles 17 – Tom Brady. Next question.

49ers at Cowboys

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rowland: 49ers 28, Cowboys 27

Calderon: 49ers 26, Cowboys 24

Moraitis: 49ers 27, Cowboys 24

Sikes: Cowboys 30, 49ers 20 – Dak Prescott was red-hot down the home stretch of the regular season, including a five-touchdown performance in the finale.

Steelers at Chiefs

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rowland: Chiefs 24, Steelers 10

Calderon: Steelers 24, Chiefs 21

Moraitis: Chiefs 31, Steelers 20

Sikes: Chiefs 37, Steelers 17 – Even Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t believe the Steelers actually have a chance.

Cardinals at Rams

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Rowland: Rams 27, Cardinals 24

Calderon: Cardinals 30, Rams 28

Moraitis: Rams 31, Cardinals 30

Sikes: Rams 31, Cardinals 28 – This could end up being the best game of the weekend, and it’s on Monday Night. Matt Stafford and the Rams by a field goal late.