Dr. Anthony Fauci accused Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday of raising campaign funds off false attacks on him that have encouraged threats on Fauci’s life. The attacks on Fauci, who is President Biden’s chief medical adviser on the coronavirus and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have grown increasingly hostile in recent months, and Fauci has been under stepped-up security protection since 2020.

