ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

KSR Gameday: Kentucky hosts Tennessee at Rupp Arena

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjPlu_0dmgbTU000
Photo by Aaron Perkins for Kentucky Sports Radio

Rupp Arena is opening its door to heathens Saturday afternoon. The most vile creatures on Earth will be in Lexington for a top 25 matchup as Tennessee takes on No. 18 Kentucky. Tip-off is set for 1 pm ET on ESPN.

Rick Barnes’ squad is ranked No. 22, entering the rivalry game off a 20-point win over South Carolina. Barnes is one of the most successful head coaches against Kentucky, 8-6 against John Calipari’s Cats at Tennessee.

“His teams are physical,” Calipari said Friday morning. “They’re well coached, their shot selection, their ability to rebound when you see it, it’s a cross-body block-out. I mean, they’re coming at bodies, and that’s been his game. If you’re not ready to physically play, you’ll stand out in this game.”

Physicality is the name of Oscar Tshiebwe‘s game. The Kentucky center is on a tear, racking up 59 points and 30 rebounds over his previous two games to firmly place his name at the center of the National Player of the Year conversation.

“When you’re getting that many rebounds, when other teams are playing against them, they’re saying, ‘We have to work hard at keeping him off the offensive boards,'” Barnes said ahead of the matchup. “Oscar has a tremendous passion and a drive to go get it and you admire it, because you want that from people. I think he understands the importance of it anyways. With what he’s doing, he has to. I’d like to get some of our guys to do that with that mindset.”

Hopefully Oscar’s hot streak continues against John Fulkerson and Co. in this highly anticipated Top 25 matchup that could give the Wildcats a resume building victory.

Sahvir Wheeler Returns

Although not officially official, Calipari revealed Friday afternoon that Sahvir Wheeler returned to practice Thursday, opening the door for him to return to action against Tennessee. UK’s point guard missed the last 2.5 games with a neck injury. His absence hurt in the short term, but Kentucky will benefit in the long-term by empowering TyTy Washington.

Somebody Show Fulky the Scoreboard

It might make him cry by the end of the day, but he needs to know how many points the Vols are losing by at any given moment.

TV, Radio Info

The game tips off at 1 p.m. ET with ESPN’s top shelf broadcasters in the house for the big game: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe. If you can’t watch it, you can listen in a variety of ways:

  • AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
  • FM: 98.1 WBUL
  • Satellite: XM 190, Sirius 134, SXM App: 961
  • Online: iHeart Radio

The KSR Pregame Show will begin at 10:30 am ET on 630 WLAP and iHeart Radio. Get your pregame kicked off even earlier with Jack Pilgrim on Sources Say.

Vegas, KenPom Prediction

The Wildcats opened as 5.5-point favorites over the Volunteers, but that number was quickly bet down to 4.5. You’ll currently find the total at 142. The under has hit in two of the last three Kentucky games and four of the five last Tennessee games. KenPom calls for a 74-69 win, giving UK a 66% chance to win this afternoon.

Calipari, Washington, Mintz Preview Tennessee Matchup

Significant Recruiting Weekend

It’s an eventful weekend for the Kentucky football and basketball programs. After Orlando Antigua watched Skyy Clark take on DJ Wagner, Jack Pilgrim and Zack Geoghegan are in Springfield to watch UK targets in the Hoophall Classic.

Back at home in the Bluegrass, Mark Stoops and Vince Marrow are hosting dozens of talented underclassmen for UK Junior Day. There’s a 99.9% chance the football team will bring the Citrus Bowl trophy to Rupp Arena. The question is, which player(s) will be a mid-court to present the new hardware and receive a standing ovation?

SUPER Wild Card Weekend

The Kentucky-Tennessee game will lead into ESPN’s coverage of Super Wild Card Weekend. It’s the most super it’s even been with six games spread out over three days, starting with the Bengals hosting the Raiders at 4:15 pm ET. It will be followed by an AFC East matchup between the Bills and the Patriots in the frozen tundra of Orchard Park at approximately 8 pm ET. I cannot wait to watch and hopefully win some money (Bengals -4.5, Patriots ML). The biggest Bengals fan on the KSR staff, Adam Luckett, will be at KSBar for the watch party and I’m worried about the nervous energy this Football Guy is bringing into the game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

5-star SG Ian Jackson in contact with Kentucky -- his "dream school"

Boasting a unique blend of size, skill and athleticism, 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson has separated himself among the best of the best in the sophomore class. Standing 6-foot-5 — and growing — he’s got the quickness to beat you off the dribble and explode for rim-rocking dunks, but he’s also got the length to be a disruptive presence on the defensive end of the floor.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

John Calipari dunks on critics following Kentucky's scoring outburst

John Calipari and the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats responded to their critics with apparent ease on Saturday, beating up on No. 22 Tennessee in a 107-79 win. The win saw Kentucky break several program records on the offensive end, while Calipari finally proved that the 2021-22 Wildcats team — which had lost its only two ranked matchups against then-No. 9 Duke and then-No. 21 LSU — can do a whole lot more than beat up on bottom-dwelling teams.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

CBS Sports releases new Top 25 and 1 following weekend of upsets

Following another crazy weekend full of upsets, CBS Sports college basketball insider Gary Parrish released his updated Top 25 and 1 once more. See how college basketball’s best teams stack up as conference play hits full speed in January. Among the biggest games on Saturday’s slate, A second consecutive...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Tennessee State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
City
Springfield, KY
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Jay Bilas names his leader for National Player of the Year

If Jay Bilas had to vote for the National Player of the Year today, he would select Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe. “He’s my leader for National Player of the Year,” Bilas said on College GameDay Saturday morning. “I mean, he’s doing things that we haven’t seen in forever. He’s already had four 20-rebound games. When he gets to five — and it’s not if, it’s when — he’s gonna join Tim Duncan and Blake Griffin as the last guys to do that, and that’s a long time ago.”
BASKETBALL
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana vs. Purdue: Men’s basketball date, tip time, TV channel

Coming off of its first road win of the season on Monday night, Indiana (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) will next host rival Purdue (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten), ranked No. 4 in the latest AP poll, as the Hoosiers try to end another type of losing streak – a years-long one against their in-state rival.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Rick Barnes
Person
Mark Stoops
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners land cornerback transfer

The Oklahoma Sooners have landed an important transfer for their secondary in Wyoming’s C.J. Coldon. He originally entered the transfer portal on Dec. 26, landing with new head coach Brent Venables less than a month later. Colden played in all 13 games this season for the Cowboys, recording 67...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati Coaching News

Cincinnati football is coming off one of its most successful seasons in program history. The Bearcats earned a trip to the College Football Playoff following a 13-0 regular-season and win in the AAC Championship. Fickell isn’t planning on a lone trip to the playoff. He believes this is just the...
CINCINNATI, OH
hammerandrails.com

Missed Opportunities: No. 6 Indiana 73, Purdue 68.

Purdue suffered a gut-wrenching 73-68 loss in the Barn Burner Trophy Game to archrival Indiana inside Mackey Arena on Sunday afternoon. This one was just about as heartbreaking as it gets for the Boilermakers. Purdue was up 7 with less than two minutes left and was unable to close things out against the No. 6 team in the country.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Ksr Gameday#Espn#Sahvir Wheeler Returns
On3.com

Alabama quarterback announces transfer destination

Former Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided on a transfer location, as the destination, as the soon-to-be redshirt junior announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Arizona State. Tyson’s announcement came just five days after he announced in a Twitter post that he was transferring, as he took the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

LOOK: Oregon running back takes transfer visit to ACC school

Oregon running back Trey Benson officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday, and as of Monday, he’s on his first official visit at Florida State. Benson just finished up his redshirt freshman season at Oregon, after he was forced to miss the entire 2020 campaign — his true freshman season — due to an injury. Benson was seldom used in Oregon’s offense this past season under head coach Mario Cristobal; he rushed six times for 22 yards and a touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 70-59 loss to Rutgers

Despite having an 11-point lead at halftime, Maryland men’s basketball dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten Conference play after a 70-59 loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon. From Maryland freshman Julian Reese’s first career start to the Terps’ second-half meltdown, here are three takeaways from one of the most disappointing losses this season at the Xfinity Center. Freshman Julian Reese earns his first ...
BALTIMORE, MD
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
37K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy