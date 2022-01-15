KSR Gameday: Kentucky hosts Tennessee at Rupp Arena

Photo by Aaron Perkins for Kentucky Sports Radio

Rupp Arena is opening its door to heathens Saturday afternoon. The most vile creatures on Earth will be in Lexington for a top 25 matchup as Tennessee takes on No. 18 Kentucky. Tip-off is set for 1 pm ET on ESPN.

Rick Barnes’ squad is ranked No. 22, entering the rivalry game off a 20-point win over South Carolina. Barnes is one of the most successful head coaches against Kentucky, 8-6 against John Calipari’s Cats at Tennessee.

“His teams are physical,” Calipari said Friday morning. “They’re well coached, their shot selection, their ability to rebound when you see it, it’s a cross-body block-out. I mean, they’re coming at bodies, and that’s been his game. If you’re not ready to physically play, you’ll stand out in this game.”

Physicality is the name of Oscar Tshiebwe‘s game. The Kentucky center is on a tear, racking up 59 points and 30 rebounds over his previous two games to firmly place his name at the center of the National Player of the Year conversation.

“When you’re getting that many rebounds, when other teams are playing against them, they’re saying, ‘We have to work hard at keeping him off the offensive boards,'” Barnes said ahead of the matchup. “Oscar has a tremendous passion and a drive to go get it and you admire it, because you want that from people. I think he understands the importance of it anyways. With what he’s doing, he has to. I’d like to get some of our guys to do that with that mindset.”

Hopefully Oscar’s hot streak continues against John Fulkerson and Co. in this highly anticipated Top 25 matchup that could give the Wildcats a resume building victory.

Sahvir Wheeler Returns

Although not officially official, Calipari revealed Friday afternoon that Sahvir Wheeler returned to practice Thursday, opening the door for him to return to action against Tennessee. UK’s point guard missed the last 2.5 games with a neck injury. His absence hurt in the short term, but Kentucky will benefit in the long-term by empowering TyTy Washington.

Somebody Show Fulky the Scoreboard

It might make him cry by the end of the day, but he needs to know how many points the Vols are losing by at any given moment.

Vegas, KenPom Prediction

The Wildcats opened as 5.5-point favorites over the Volunteers, but that number was quickly bet down to 4.5. You’ll currently find the total at 142. The under has hit in two of the last three Kentucky games and four of the five last Tennessee games. KenPom calls for a 74-69 win, giving UK a 66% chance to win this afternoon.

Calipari, Washington, Mintz Preview Tennessee Matchup

